Apple launches M6 MacBook Pro and iMac, pitches faster on-device AI
Customers can pre-order both products from 1.10am, Singapore time, on Thursday (Oct 29).
Apple on Tuesday (Oct 27) unveiled a new 14-inch MacBook Pro and iMac powered by its latest M6 chip, touting faster performance for running AI tasks directly on the devices.
In Singapore, the 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at S$2,699 while the iMac starts at S$2,099.
Customers can pre-order both products from 1.10am, Singapore time, on Thursday (Oct 29), with availability starting Nov 6.
Apple says the M6 MacBook Pro delivers up to 30 per cent faster graphics and up to 25 per cent faster AI performance than its M5 predecessor, plus up to 24 hours of battery life – the longest ever in a Mac.
It also sports a Liquid Retina XDR display that delivers up to 1600 nits of peak HDR brightness and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, as well as Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.
In a statement, Shelly Goldberg, Apple’s vice president of hardware engineering, said: “The 14-inch MacBook Pro is the pro laptop of choice for a wide range of users – from college students, to business professionals across every industry, to multidisciplinary creators doing it all on one device.
“With the powerful M6 chip, we’re taking performance to the next level, with a boost in CPU speed and graphics and even more powerful capabilities for on-device AI. With its amazing battery life, remarkable Liquid Retina XDR display, and even faster connectivity, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 delivers a fantastic combination of performance, capability, and value.”
The new iMac with M6 delivers up to five times faster on-device AI performance than the previous M4 model, Apple said. It added that the new device offers up to two times faster graphics performance for tasks including photo editing in Affinity, compared to the iMac with M4.
The iMac has a 4.5K display with 500 nits of brightness and comes with colour-matched accessories.
Goldberg said: “With the blazing performance and AI capabilities of M6 supercharging every workflow and the next generation of Apple Intelligence with Siri AI — combined with its stunning 24-inch Retina display, its gorgeous design in seven vibrant colours, and macOS 27 — the new iMac has everything users need to run their businesses, manage their lives, and bring their ideas to life.”