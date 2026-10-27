Apple launches M6 MacBook Pro and iMac, pitches faster on-device AI

Apple says the M6 MacBook Pro delivers up to 30 per cent faster graphics and up to 25 per cent faster AI performance than its M5 predecessor, plus up to 24 hours of battery life – the longest ever in a Mac.

It also sports a Liquid Retina XDR display that delivers up to 1600 nits of peak HDR brightness and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, as well as Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.

In a statement, Shelly Goldberg, Apple’s vice president of hardware engineering, said: “The 14-inch MacBook Pro is the pro laptop of choice for a wide range of users – from college students, to business professionals across every industry, to multidisciplinary creators doing it all on one device.

“With the powerful M6 chip, we’re taking performance to the next level, with a boost in CPU speed and graphics and even more powerful capabilities for on-device AI. With its amazing battery life, remarkable Liquid Retina XDR display, and even faster connectivity, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 delivers a fantastic combination of performance, capability, and value.”