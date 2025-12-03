Apple’s Tap to Pay now available on iPhone via 6 payment platforms in Singapore

Just in time for the year-end shopping season, businesses in Singapore can now accept contactless payments using only an iPhone and a supported app, following the launch of Tap to Pay on iPhone, Apple said in a Tuesday (Dec 2) press release.

The service allows merchants to accept payments from contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets via a compatible iOS app without requiring additional hardware or payment terminals. Take note that the device must be an iPhone Xs or later running the latest version of iOS.

The feature is now available through six payment platforms – Adyen, Fiuu, HitPay, Revolut, Stripe, and Zoho – which are the first in Singapore to support Tap to Pay on iPhone. Grab is expected to offer the feature in early 2026, said Apple.

Tap to Pay on iPhone uses near-field communication (NFC) technology to complete transactions, and supports payments from major networks such as American Express, JCB, Mastercard, UnionPay and Visa.

Apple said in the press release that transactions made using the service are encrypted and processed through its Secure Element platform. The company also noted that it does not store card numbers or transaction information, and cannot identify who is making purchases or what is being bought.

The feature has been rolled out in collaboration with payment platforms, app developers and payment networks to support businesses of all sizes, from small vendors to restaurant chains.