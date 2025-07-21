BYD and Sime Motors launch BYD's first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle in Singapore

BYD and Sime Motors, through Vantage Automotive Limited (VAL), have officially launched the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i in Singapore.

This launch marks a significant milestone as BYD’s first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in the local market. The latest model is designed for customers seeking an electric-first experience, combined with an extended driving range.

“We’ve led Singapore’s electric vehicle transition by offering high-value, fully electric models like the BYD Atto 3, Sealion 7 and M6 – and the response has been overwhelmingly positive," said Mr James Ng, managing director of BYD Singapore and Philippines in a press release.

“However, we understand that electrification is a journey and that journey looks different for every driver. Some are ready to go fully electric while others still face practical challenges such as charging access or range confidence. The BYD Sealion 6 DM-i is our answer to those needs.”

Powered by BYD’s proprietary DM-i Super Hybrid system, the new model combines a 18.3 kWh Blade Battery with a 1.5L high-efficiency petrol engine. This hybrid system delivers up to 80 km of pure electric range (WLTC), making it ideal for daily commutes in Singapore. It is also designed to be fuel-efficient, allowing drivers to travel long distances without frequent refueling.

Other notable features include a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability that allows the car’s battery to power external electronics.

The BYD Sealion 6 DM-i is now available at BYD showrooms islandwide, priced at S$212,888 with guaranteed certificate of entitlement (COE).