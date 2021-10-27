Is it safe to charge my phone overnight? Your battery charging questions answered

A few years ago, I woke up to a peculiar phenomenon. My handphone, which had been plugged in to charge the night before, developed a bent battery cover. It was pushed out of shape by the bloated battery underneath it.

Needless to say, that was the last time I let my phone charge overnight. But I’m sure many of us are guilty of doing the same thing, just to make sure your phone is at 100 per cent at the start of the day.

Speaking of prolonged charging, you probably dock your expensive vacuum cleaner in its wall-mounted charger because, well, that's what the advertisement says, right? Your tablet or work laptop is also likely to be plugged into the wall socket 24/7 for convenience's sake – whether or not the battery is depleted.

We don't think much of our charging habits until something drastic happens, such as a ballooned handphone battery or worse, a fire caused by leaving our personal mobility device or PMD to charge overnight as seen in news reports.