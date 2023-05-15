Crate & Barrel and CB2 closing in Singapore, discounts available until last day of operations
The last day of operations for both brands will be on May 31.
On Monday (May 15), popular furniture store Crate & Barrel announced its exit from the Singapore market.
Posting a black-and-white video on its Instagram page, the brand thanked fans in Singapore for 10 years of support and dropped a huge bombshell: Its last day of business will be on May 31.
Crate & Barrel ended their announcement by saying that they'll be offering up to 40 per cent off selected items until May 31.
The brand did not announce the reasons for its departure, though it did mention that more details will be provided "in the coming days".
In addition to that, Crate & Barrel's sister brand CB2, which specialises in decor items, also announced its closure in Singapore. In an email to subscribers, CB2 wrote: "We have enjoyed serving this beautiful city over the years and would like to express our gratitude to our Singapore customers for your loyalty and unwavering support."
Like Crate & Barrel, CB2's last day of operations will be on May 31.
Fans were clearly blindsided by the news, with many leaving comments lamenting Crate & Barrel's exit. Some users even admitted that most of the things in their homes were from the brand.
Taking up two floors in ION Orchard, Crate & Barrel's Singapore store was opened in 2013 and was also the brand's first store in Asia.