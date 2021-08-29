Creative Capital: The artist who brings joy through her small animal ceramics

I AM ASSUMING LITHOPS IS YOUR FULL-TIME ENDEAVOUR. WAS IT A DIFFICULT OR SCARY DECISION TO BECOME A FULLTIME CRAFTSPERSON?

Lithops Studio is my full-time endeavour, but I have part time endeavours too. I help my partner with some marketing work and also help out my friends with projects where my skillsets allow, like basic photography. It keeps things interesting and gives me a break from ceramic work, especially when my hands are worn out.

I didn’t really have any other job before Lithops Studio, so it wasn’t scary in the sense that I’d left a stable full-time income to pursue the precarious life as a craftsperson. The fear for me began when my hands started hurting more and more and I was worried there’d come a day I wouldn’t be able to work with ceramics anymore. That’s still something I’m working to improve.

Physiotherapy sessions have helped me figure out the root of some of my issues and with that, we’ve been able to prescribe specific exercises and good work practises to help alleviate some of the aches and pains. There’s also the recurring fear that one day no one likes my work anymore. But I figured I shouldn’t let that weigh over me. Until that day, if it comes, I’ll just keep chugging along. I make it a point to develop other skillsets aside from ceramics and to take control of my finances, so I won’t have to worry so much if I have to change course.

I’M GOING TO ASK A VERY ASIAN QUESTION, BUT WHAT DO YOUR PARENTS THINK OF YOUR WORK?

Well, I only have one Asian parent since my parents are separated and thankfully my mother has always been very supportive of my endeavours. She actually helps with quite a bit of the behind-the-scenes work. She helps me fold boxes, cut bubble wrap and so on in her free time. When I used to do pop-ups, she’d make time to be there to help me in any way she can. She does have some apprehension about me making ceramics my career and might prefer me to be doing something else, but she’s never imposed it on me.

Growing up she has always encouraged my siblings and I to join her during her work meetings so we can be exposed to different worlds and get an understanding of how certain things work. But she has always let us find our own way. She celebrates my milestones and I’m sure this article will be promptly forwarded to all extended family and friends once released.

She’s also concerned about my health since my hands are always in some kind of pain, and she feels that this isn’t a long-term solution, which is a valid point and something I’ve thought about myself. But ultimately, she’s supportive and enjoys the work I create!

YOU HAVE A REALLY LARGE FOLLOWING ON SOCIAL MEDIA. HOW IMPORTANT IS INSTAGRAM IN MARKETING YOUR WORK?

I think Instagram is the most important marketing channel I have. Especially since I currently sell my work via my own website instead of a marketplace like Etsy, I need to direct all of my own traffic.

I also have a mailing list, but Instagram is still the main channel for reaching people. It gives me a place to share more than just my work. From there, people can learn about the challenges I face, the thought process behind a piece of work, and it also allows me to listen and learn from customers and potential customers. Instagram is a documentation of the journey you’re on and people from all corners of the world who resonate with what you share can come on board.

Without Instagram, I highly doubt I’d have been able to connect with the bulk of the people who currently enjoy my work, so I’m really thankful for social media in that aspect. It has also helped me connect with other local makers and some fun collaborations have spawned from there!