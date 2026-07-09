Decathlon Singapore extends Circular Bazaar with second-hand bikes and more trade-in offers

Decathlon Singapore has extended its Circular Bazaar by another weekend following strong turnout at its previous edition last weekend, the sporting goods retailer announced on Wednesday (Jul 8).

The second-hand bicycle bazaar will return on Jul 11 and 12 at the same locations, Decathlon Singapore Lab in Kallang and Northshore Plaza in Punggol.

The extension will include enhanced trade-in offers. From Jul 8 to 12, customers trading in Decathlon adult bicycles can receive an additional 20 per cent on top of the standard buy-back value, up from the 10 per cent bonus offered during the previous weekend's event.

Those trading in Decathlon children's bicycles can receive an additional 10 per cent buy-back value.