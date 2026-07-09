Decathlon Singapore extends Circular Bazaar with second-hand bikes and more trade-in offers
The second-hand bicycle bazaar returns on Jul 11 and 12 with more trade-in perks, partner-brand bikes and prize giveaways.
Decathlon Singapore has extended its Circular Bazaar by another weekend following strong turnout at its previous edition last weekend, the sporting goods retailer announced on Wednesday (Jul 8).
The second-hand bicycle bazaar will return on Jul 11 and 12 at the same locations, Decathlon Singapore Lab in Kallang and Northshore Plaza in Punggol.
The extension will include enhanced trade-in offers. From Jul 8 to 12, customers trading in Decathlon adult bicycles can receive an additional 20 per cent on top of the standard buy-back value, up from the 10 per cent bonus offered during the previous weekend's event.
Those trading in Decathlon children's bicycles can receive an additional 10 per cent buy-back value.
Decathlon Singapore Lab will also accept carbon-frame bicycle trade-ins for customers purchasing a new Van Rysel bicycle.
Visitors can also browse second-hand bicycles from Decathlon's partner brands, including Unspokin, Bike Buddy, Cycle Dome and Certify Cycle.
Shoppers will also continue to stand a chance to win merchandise and tickets to the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium, which takes place on Nov 7 and 8.
The first Circular Bazaar, held on Jul 4 and 5, drew about 20,000 visitors to Decathlon Singapore Lab and 13,000 visitors to the Northshore Plaza outlet. According to Decathlon Singapore, more than 900 bicycles have been bought back over the past three weeks, with 680 of those collected at the two Circular Bazaar venues.