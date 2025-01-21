Where to donate used clothes, toys, furniture and other pre-loved items in Singapore in 2025

CLOOP

In a bid to reduce textile waste, this local social enterprise collects reusable clothes and textiles that are then sorted out and repurposed in various ways – even those that are stained or torn. The items are then sorted out at Lifeline Clothing, a textile recycling facility in Malaysia. Where possible, items will be reused, resold, upcycled or donated. To avoid landfill, what’s left is sent to a cement plant where waste is burnt with coal for energy and the residue is used to produce cement, according to a CNA report.

What they accept: Clothes, bed and other household linens, soft toys, bags, caps, and even shoes, regardless of condition.

How to donate: Drop off your items at one of over 100 yellow Cloop textile recycling collection bins islandwide (full list here). More info

IT'S RAINING RAINCOATS

Non-governmental organisation It’s Raining Raincoats (IRR) is accepting in-kind donations that will be distributed to migrant workers in Singapore. The community initiative is part of IRR’s bid to support the needs of migrant workers here.

What they accept: Men’s personal items that are new or like new (including sports shoes, clothes, water bottles, caps and sunglasses), luggage, backpacks, duffel bags and more. No women’s or kids clothing accepted. Larger items and appliances such as kettles, rice cookers, power banks, laptops, chess sets, bicycles and more are also accepted (full list here). All items must be in pristine and good condition.

Where to donate: Choose a drop-off point here and WhatsApp the relevant person-in-charge to coordinate a date and time. For bulkier items, separate arrangements must be made – full details here. More info on how to donate and drop off donations here.

UNIQLO

Welcome to Uniqlooooo, where you can now bring your pre-loved Uniqlo clothes to donate in stores. The brand will then wash and redistribute the donated threads to beneficiaries with their eight community partners, including Children’s Society and Selarang Halfway House.

What they accept: Only pre-loved clothing from Uniqlo.

How to donate: Donate them at any Uniqlo branch — just look for the green and white Re.Uniqlo boxes in store.

ZARA

As part of its used clothing donation programme, Zara collects clothing donations to redistribute to local non-profit organisations to be donated to those in need, recycled into new fabrics, or turned into materials for construction and automative sectors.

What they accept: Any clothing or fabric — it does not have to be from Zara. Household linens, footwear, accessories and jewellery are also accepted. Donations have to be in good condition.

How to donate: Pack your items in a properly sealed package and drop it off at one of the clothes collection boxes at any Zara store in Singapore.

More info

DIGNITY MAMA

Got preloved books to donate? Take them to Dignity Mama, an initiative that collects unwanted books to sell. Helmed by social organisation Project Dignity, which works with differently-abled young people, the donated books are sold at booths in hospitals in Singapore staffed by young people with special needs and caregivers, and equips them with skills required to run a stall.

What they accept: Preloved books in good condition – children’s books, adult fiction (except science fiction), adult non-fiction books on various topics from business and wellness to photography and computer science are all accepted. Non-English books are accepted on a case-by-case basis. Books with controversial content, including banned books or those with religious, political or sexual content, will be rejected.

How to donate: Drop them off at Dignity Mama booths at Ng Teng Fong Hospital (1 Jurong East St 21, Tower A NTFGH Clinics #02-10, Singapore 609606) or National University Hospital Medical Centre (1 Lower Kent Ridge Road #01-39, One@KentRidge Singapore 119082). Up to three grocery bags or A4-sized boxes of books accepted per person. More info