Where to donate used clothes, toys, furniture and other pre-loved items in Singapore in 2025
So you’re decluttering for Chinese New Year. Now where do you donate all those pre-loved stuff you have?
Whether you’re spring cleaning for Chinese New Year or are inspired by Marie Kondo to declutter your home, don’t just blindly trash the items you don’t want and add to the increasing amounts of waste. Donate them to a good cause instead. However, remember to only include items that are in good and usable condition. These are not dumping grounds, okay?
Here are some of the places where you can donate pre-loved clothes, shoes, furniture, and even electronic goods, and other secondhand items in Singapore:
CLOOP
In a bid to reduce textile waste, this local social enterprise collects reusable clothes and textiles that are then sorted out and repurposed in various ways – even those that are stained or torn. The items are then sorted out at Lifeline Clothing, a textile recycling facility in Malaysia. Where possible, items will be reused, resold, upcycled or donated. To avoid landfill, what’s left is sent to a cement plant where waste is burnt with coal for energy and the residue is used to produce cement, according to a CNA report.
What they accept: Clothes, bed and other household linens, soft toys, bags, caps, and even shoes, regardless of condition.
How to donate: Drop off your items at one of over 100 yellow Cloop textile recycling collection bins islandwide (full list here). More info
IT'S RAINING RAINCOATS
Non-governmental organisation It’s Raining Raincoats (IRR) is accepting in-kind donations that will be distributed to migrant workers in Singapore. The community initiative is part of IRR’s bid to support the needs of migrant workers here.
What they accept: Men’s personal items that are new or like new (including sports shoes, clothes, water bottles, caps and sunglasses), luggage, backpacks, duffel bags and more. No women’s or kids clothing accepted. Larger items and appliances such as kettles, rice cookers, power banks, laptops, chess sets, bicycles and more are also accepted (full list here). All items must be in pristine and good condition.
Where to donate: Choose a drop-off point here and WhatsApp the relevant person-in-charge to coordinate a date and time. For bulkier items, separate arrangements must be made – full details here. More info on how to donate and drop off donations here.
UNIQLO
Welcome to Uniqlooooo, where you can now bring your pre-loved Uniqlo clothes to donate in stores. The brand will then wash and redistribute the donated threads to beneficiaries with their eight community partners, including Children’s Society and Selarang Halfway House.
What they accept: Only pre-loved clothing from Uniqlo.
How to donate: Donate them at any Uniqlo branch — just look for the green and white Re.Uniqlo boxes in store.
ZARA
As part of its used clothing donation programme, Zara collects clothing donations to redistribute to local non-profit organisations to be donated to those in need, recycled into new fabrics, or turned into materials for construction and automative sectors.
What they accept: Any clothing or fabric — it does not have to be from Zara. Household linens, footwear, accessories and jewellery are also accepted. Donations have to be in good condition.
How to donate: Pack your items in a properly sealed package and drop it off at one of the clothes collection boxes at any Zara store in Singapore.
More info
DIGNITY MAMA
Got preloved books to donate? Take them to Dignity Mama, an initiative that collects unwanted books to sell. Helmed by social organisation Project Dignity, which works with differently-abled young people, the donated books are sold at booths in hospitals in Singapore staffed by young people with special needs and caregivers, and equips them with skills required to run a stall.
What they accept: Preloved books in good condition – children’s books, adult fiction (except science fiction), adult non-fiction books on various topics from business and wellness to photography and computer science are all accepted. Non-English books are accepted on a case-by-case basis. Books with controversial content, including banned books or those with religious, political or sexual content, will be rejected.
How to donate: Drop them off at Dignity Mama booths at Ng Teng Fong Hospital (1 Jurong East St 21, Tower A NTFGH Clinics #02-10, Singapore 609606) or National University Hospital Medical Centre (1 Lower Kent Ridge Road #01-39, One@KentRidge Singapore 119082). Up to three grocery bags or A4-sized boxes of books accepted per person. More info
GREENSQUARE
Singapore generates heaps of textile waste, but only a meagre 7 per cent gets recycled. Greensquare aims to increase that number by collecting recyclable textiles. They’re then sorted out according to their condition – items in good condition are sold to secondhand textile importers in developing countries to help support their free collection services and other eco-educational activities. Those that cannot be resold will be recycled and sold as industrial cleaning cloth.
What they accept: Clothes, shoes, household linen or accessories. Do not donate dirty, stained, wet or mouldy items. Soft toys, fabric, books, kitchenware, used undergarments and socks, comforter and pillows are also not accepted.
How to donate: Drop off pre-loved items at over 30 locations islandwide, including Funan Mall, Fusionopolis or stores like G2000 (full list here). If you have five bags or more of donations, Greensquare will pick them up at your doorstep for a fee of S$3 – just schedule an appointment on their website.
More info
MINDS SHOPS
MINDS is a voluntary welfare organisation that provides vocational opportunities to people with intellectual disabilities. Among these are MINDS Shops that sell donated items. Net revenue from sales go towards paying their monthly allowances and lunch expenses during training.
What they accept: Clothes, shoes, accessories, baby and kids toys and supplies, home appliances (less than one year old), electronics, kitchen and homeware, furniture, sports equipment, tools (hardware, design and craft), and more.
How to donate: Drop items off at MINDS Shops at Margaret (800 Margaret Drive, Singapore 149310), Woodlands (30 Woodlands Ring Road, Singapore 737883). Opening hours vary. More info
METTA WELFARE ASSOCIATION
The non-profit organisation accepts various types of in-kind donations. For pre-loved clothes, Metta Welfare Association donates them to a recycling organisation to be recycled, in exchange for donations based on the total weight of items collected.
What they accept: Generally, new electronics and furniture, and wearable preloved clothes (no belts, bags, books, toys). However, the list of specific items varies according to their current needs and wishlist. Check the updated list here.
How to donate: Deposit items at the Metta Building’s recycle bins at Basement 1, 32 Simei Street 1, Singapore 529950. Open on weekdays 7.30am-5.30pm and on weekends at 8.30am-4pm.
H&M
The fast fashion giant’s Garment Collecting programme takes in old clothes and home textiles. Depending on their condition, these are then sorted into three categories: To rewear (sold as secondhand clothes), reused (turned into other products like cleaning cloths) or recycled for other uses (like insulation material, for instance). In return, you get a 15 per cent discount voucher for your donations.
What they accept: Pre-loved clothes or textiles in any condition.
How to donate: Drop your pre-loved clothes off at the recycle bin at payment counters at any H&M outlet.
PASS IT ON
Think of this as the Tinder for secondhand items. Pass It On connects the people with items to donate to the folks who need them, via its online platform.
What they accept: Voluntary welfare organisations (VWOs) registered on the site can submit requests for items they need on the Wish List section of the website. Got stuff to donate? Trawl through the listings and fulfil someone’s wishlist. Or if there isn’t a match, post a picture and description of your items anyway and wait for Pass-It-On to connect you to someone who might need them.
How to donate: Keep an eye out for requests at www.passiton.org.sg.
SG MUMMIES UNITED
Set up during the circuit breaker in 2020, this Facebook group is a blessings community that aims to help mothers who may be struggling to make ends meet.
What they accept: Mums can make requests for items they need – it could be anything from baby or household supplies, and anyone who’s willing to help can step forward to provide these items. Choose to buy or donate items you already have on hand – most popular items requested for are formula milk and diapers, followed by groceries. However, secondhand items such as clothing, shoes, breast pumps and even books are welcome as well.
How to donate: Join the SG Mummies United Facebook group here.
SALVATION ARMY
An oldie, but a goodie. Salvation Army is probably one of the first places you think of when it comes to donating pre-loved items. Items will then be sold at Salvation Army’s five Family Stores islandwide with proceeds going to charity.
What they accept: Clothes, bags, shoes, toys, books, electrical appliances and kitchen items. Don’t mistake this as a place to dump your rubbish. As usual, only donate items that are still in good and usable condition. It’s just basic courtesy, people. Furniture and bulky items such as wheelchairs and bicycles are not accepted.
How to donate: You can drop off donations of pre-loved goods at Salvation Army’s 10 donation in-kind booths across the island (full list here). For donation enquiries, call 6288 5438, WhatsApp 8520 5343 or e-mail donor [at] smm.salvationarmy.org. More info
This story was originally published in 8Days.