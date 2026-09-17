Singapore to host Evo's first Southeast Asia fighting game event in 2027 with Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8

The fighting game tournament series Evolution Championship Series (Evo) will make its Southeast Asian debut in Singapore next January.

Evo Singapore 2027 will take place from Jan 15 to 17 at Halls E and F of the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, bringing together professional and amateur players for three days of fighting game tournaments and activities.

The event will feature five titles: Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, Guilty Gear Strive and Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, with a total guaranteed prize pool of US$125,000 (S$159,664).

Evo's tournaments follow an open format, meaning players can register to compete regardless of professional status.

Evo Singapore will also host the season-ending Tekken World Tour 2026 Global Finals, where the world's top competitive Tekken 8 players will vie for a separate US$300,000 (S$383,203) prize pool.

Before the finals, Evo Singapore will hold a Last Chance Qualifier, giving players who have not already qualified one final opportunity to secure a spot in the championship. The winner will advance directly to the Global Finals.

It will be the first time a Tekken World Tour season concludes at an official Evo event.