Good game: Fairmont Singapore and Razer introduce 'luxury gaming' suites

When gaming is mentioned, you'll likely think of elaborate gaming set-ups from which you and your friends can cheer – or jeer, sometimes – at one another while racking up high scores. Alternatively, you might imagine cosying up in front of a TV console at home to test your bonds with family or friends, or even throwing yourself into the communal experience of local area network (LAN) parties.

However, luxury hotel Fairmont Singapore and gamer-centric electronics company Razer are gearing up to change that, unveiling a brand-new collaboration at a media preview on May 17. According to a joint statement by both companies, the “luxury gaming” experience is the first of its kind in the world.

As part of their goal to combine "the sensational world of gaming with luxury hospitality”, three of Fairmont Singapore’s suites have been revamped into distinctive gaming rooms with equipment and gaming furniture from Razer.