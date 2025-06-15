What’s it like to work with your dad? 4 father-daughter duos on how running a business brought them closer
In this Father’s Day feature, CNA Lifestyle speaks to four Singapore businesses run by father-daughter duos to explore their working dynamics, and how sharing a workplace has shaped not just their professional lives but their personal relationships too.
What’s it like for a daughter to work alongside her father? In many families, a parent’s work life can often feel like a mystery – long hours away, little chance for their kids to see what they really do.
But when daughters enter that world, especially one shaped by their fathers, it offers a glimpse into how two generations and perspectives can come together. From family to business partners, these father-daughter duos in Singapore share how working side by side brought them closer than ever.
FROM CHILDHOOD STICKERS TO INDUSTRIAL TAPES
Yih Hwa Enterprise is a Singapore-based company that produces high-quality industrial adhesive tapes. It was founded in 1992 by Ben Liang, who now runs it with his 37-year-old daughter, Christina Liang.
Ben, now 70, began his career in Taiwan’s adhesive industry in the 1980s and moved to Singapore in 1984. He started his own company in 1992 and Christina eventually joined in 2016. Ben had discouraged her from joining right after graduation as he wanted her to know that a job shouldn’t come easy just because it’s the family business.
When asked about early challenges, Ben joked: “The challenges began even before she joined!” recalling Christina’s teenage years when she was “a little difficult,” like many teens. She later moved overseas to study and work, and they didn’t spend much time together then.
Growing up, Christina remembered her father was often away on business trips. In a moment of frustration, she once snapped, “You’re never around anyway,” when he tried to tell her off. But one thing stayed constant: He never returned from a trip empty-handed. “He would bring back stickers from his travels,” she recalled – a small but cherished gesture.
Now working side by side, their relationship has grown stronger. Christina said she gets to see a different side of her father – how he treats his staff and customers with respect and sincerity. “It’s more than just a business to him. The relationships he’s built with everyone are invaluable.”
As a younger voice in the company, Christina introduced new ideas that were tough for her father to accept at first, such as upgrading systems and exploring new markets. But Ben eventually saw the value in change and trusted her lead.
Since joining, Christina has refreshed the company’s branding and sales strategy, helped expand the business, and even taught her father computer skills to improve operations. Ben has gradually stepped back, giving her more space while quietly guiding her along the way.
What makes him proudest? Seeing his daughter thrive – confidently handling clients and leading with care. As for Christina, she’s always admired his grit and authenticity. “He’s always led by example,” she said.
A THIRD GENERATION HAWKER LEGACY
Di San Dai is a humble hawker stall at Chinatown Complex run by 65-year-old Tan Jit Huat and his daughter, Valeria Tan, who represents the family’s third generation – reflected in the stall’s name. They serve fishball noodles and congee, a menu that carries the flavours and memories of family.
Jit Huat has been in the hawker trade for 15 years. His 33-year-old daughter Valeria decided to join him full-time during a difficult period last year – she had just lost her 16-year-old dog and was experiencing anxiety attacks. Around the same time, her father was injured in a motorbike accident. Unsure if he would be able to return to work, she left her full-time job as a veterinary nurse and stepped into hawker life, hoping it would help them both heal.
Adjusting to the trade wasn’t easy for Valeria. The early hours, heat and constant interaction were tough. But Jit Huat said he was proud of how hardworking she is and how she adapted. “Since she started working here, she’s gotten so much more patient. She used to be introverted and didn’t like talking to people, but now she’s so much more comfortable, especially with elderly customers.”
Valeria's cooking skills also came naturally. She spent her childhood watching her grandmother cook and seemed to inherit her flair. She introduced congee to the menu, a tribute to her grandmother and a childhood favourite. Today, she prepares it herself, tweaking the recipe to suit modern tastes while keeping its warmth.
Their relationship has grown stronger since they started working together. Valerie described their past as a typical Asian father-daughter dynamic, where feelings weren’t openly shared. She admits they still have very different mindsets and sometimes finds it challenging when he doesn’t listen to her. But they try to find common ground by laying out the pros and cons. These days, they spend more time talking and understanding each other better. “There’s nowhere for her to run anyway,” Jit Huat laughed.
Valeria also helped modernise the business by putting them on Google Maps and platforms like Grab. What her father values most, though, is seeing how much she’s grown – more patient, more confident and better connected with their customers. “This job is tough, especially for young people. But she’s hardworking and willing to learn. I really hope she can carry this on.”
What Valeria admires most about her dad is his endurance. The best advice he’s given her? “苦中作乐” – find joy amid hardship.
PRESERVING FLAVOUR AND A FAMILY LEGACY
For 65-year-old Leow Hwee Thuan – better known as Anthony – a love for spice making began in childhood. His parents were first-generation spice makers in 1970s Singapore, and he grew up immersed in the art of crafting blends and building flavour from scratch.
Determined to continue the legacy, he founded Anthony The Spice Maker in 2009 at a humble stall in the wet market at Chinatown Complex. Today, they have a new outlet located at People's Park Food Centre.
His 31-year-old daughter, Leow Min Ling, joined in 2016 after graduating. She had often helped during Chinese New Year, gaining early exposure to the trade. Though she initially had other plans, Anthony encouraged her to come onboard – she could offer fresh perspectives in areas like branding and marketing. She even designed the company’s logo.
They quickly discovered a shared work ethic: forward-thinking, curious and unafraid to try new things. Min Ling proudly shared that her father recently completed an AI course to explore how tech could help the business. Still, they didn’t always agree. Anthony recalled how she was full of ideas when she joined – not all of which worked out. But instead of rejecting them, he let her try. When something failed, it became a teaching moment.
Growing up, Min Ling remembers her father working hard on his first spice brand but always carving out time for family. On Sundays – his only day off – he’d take them cycling or for picnics at East Coast Park. Their bond deepened when she began helping at the stall, watching how he treated his customers.
“I feel emotional whenever I see him share his journey with customers. It reminds me how far he’s come,” she said.
Today, Min Ling has taken the legacy global. She’s expanded to Switzerland, where her husband is from, and continues managing the Singapore brand remotely. They speak over video calls almost daily – about work, life and everything in between. She also creates cooking videos teaching people how to use their spices and sharing their family story.
What does she admire most about her father? “His resilience. When life gives him turmeric, he makes curry,” she said. “He keeps calm and curry on.”
A QUIET CALLING PASSED DOWN
Roland Tay is a well-known undertaker in Singapore and has been in the funeral industry for over 45 years. In the 1980s, while working at a coffee shop beside a funeral parlour, he began offering drinks to grieving families. There, the 78-year-old witnessed the stark divide between lavish funerals and those arranged by families with limited means – a contrast that left a lasting impression.
It sparked a lifelong mission to make dignified farewells accessible to all, which led him to start Direct Funerals. He also provides pro bono services for the poor and families of murder victims.
His daughter Jenny Tay came onboard after he suffered a heart attack. They hadn’t been close during her childhood. She rarely saw him and at a young age, she didn’t understand why he prioritised others over spending time with her and her family. “He showed us love in a way that made sense to him, but it didn’t make sense to me at the time,” the 39-year-old shared. “Now that anger has evolved into love.”
In 2024, Roland was issued a fine and penalty for tax offences related to his company dating back more than a decade. “At that time, my dad was fully focused on helping families and had left the financial matters to others,” Jenny shared. “It was an oversight, not intentional – and once we joined the business and became aware of it, we supported him in making things right.”
Jenny stepped in to help shoulder the burden, and working through the ordeal brought the family even closer. When she and her husband became managing directors in 2013, they introduced proper financial systems and strengthened internal processes. This allowed her father to focus fully on serving families and continue his pro bono work for those in need. Through it all, Jenny witnessed his sacrifices, strength and sincerity up close.
“We’ve learned that mistakes happen, but how we show up after matters more. My dad showed strength through humility, and we showed him love through action. That journey deepened our bond, and it’s why we continue doing what we do – as family, and as partners.”
Outside of work, the two have found new ways to bond. Jenny began filming lighthearted videos of their lunch outings to her father's favourite spots – a series that has since gained a loyal following online. It’s become another way for her to share his personality and warmth with the public, beyond the solemn nature of their work.
Both father and daughter agree that working together has helped them to reunite and heal the distance that once stood between them.
“I’ve become a better version of myself because of the time I now spend with Jenny,” Roland shared. “She’s no longer just my daughter. I see the strong, capable woman she’s become – and my partner in this mission.”