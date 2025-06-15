What’s it like to work with your dad? 4 father-daughter duos on how running a business brought them closer

Growing up, Christina remembered her father was often away on business trips. In a moment of frustration, she once snapped, “You’re never around anyway,” when he tried to tell her off. But one thing stayed constant: He never returned from a trip empty-handed. “He would bring back stickers from his travels,” she recalled – a small but cherished gesture.

Now working side by side, their relationship has grown stronger. Christina said she gets to see a different side of her father – how he treats his staff and customers with respect and sincerity. “It’s more than just a business to him. The relationships he’s built with everyone are invaluable.”

As a younger voice in the company, Christina introduced new ideas that were tough for her father to accept at first, such as upgrading systems and exploring new markets. But Ben eventually saw the value in change and trusted her lead.