Marina Bay Sands to host Ferrari race car, luxury pop-up and F1-themed events ahead of Singapore Grand Prix

Formula 1 fans in Singapore can get a closer look at a Ferrari race car and see Marina Bay Sands (MBS) lit up in Ferrari red as part of a series of activities taking place around this year's Singapore night race season.

The activities begin in September, with a show car of the Ferrari SF21 going on display at the MBS Tower 1 hotel lobby from Sep 14 to Oct 12.

The car will be displayed ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, taking place from Oct 9 to 11 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

There will also be a Ferrari Lifestyle boutique at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands from Sep 25 to Oct 25, offering an immersive expression of the Ferrari universe beyond the world of Formula 1. The pop-up also marks the first time the Ferrari Lifestyle boutique has been brought to Asia.

From Sep 28 to Oct 11, MBS will also hold Home of Champions, a destination-wide programme featuring a series of F1-themed events, such as motorsport talks, luxury retail pop-ups and exclusive dining experiences.

As part of the programme, the resort's three hotel towers and ArtScience Museum will be illuminated in Ferrari red from 7pm to 11.59pm each evening, with the display visible across Marina Bay.