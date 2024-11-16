Shopping for furniture in JB: These 13 stores also deliver to Singapore

So, you’ve just received a five (or six) digit quote from your interior designer. And that’s before factoring in the cost of furniture – a sizable chunk of any renovation budget. Sure, you can go to IKEA or take a gamble on Taobao.

But if you’re after more variety or want to skip the uncertainties of online orders – and looking for alternatives to what stores here have to offer – check out these furniture stores in Johor Bahru that deliver right to Singapore. All within an hour’s drive or Grab ride from JB Sentral.