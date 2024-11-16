Shopping for furniture in JB: These 13 stores also deliver to Singapore
Make the most of the favourable exchange rate and stretch that renovation budget – while making a day trip to Johor Bahru at that.
So, you’ve just received a five (or six) digit quote from your interior designer. And that’s before factoring in the cost of furniture – a sizable chunk of any renovation budget. Sure, you can go to IKEA or take a gamble on Taobao.
But if you’re after more variety or want to skip the uncertainties of online orders – and looking for alternatives to what stores here have to offer – check out these furniture stores in Johor Bahru that deliver right to Singapore. All within an hour’s drive or Grab ride from JB Sentral.
1. RUMA HOME
Ruma Home, which appears to be JB’s answer to Castlery, is a mandatory pitstop if you’re looking to create a Pinterest-worthy pad on a budget. From boucle sofas to sculptural dining chairs, it’s a goldmine for style-conscious homeowners.
Here, key furniture pieces that could easily cost you a small fortune in Singapore are available for a fraction of the price. Take the Archer Sand Beige Sectional Sofa (RM2,790 or around S$842) or the 2.4-meter Jameson Honey Oak Dining Table (RM1,790) – both ideal for hosts who love to entertain.
Short on space? The Daphne Stone Grey Modular Sofa (RM2,590) makes a great alternative to a bulky L-shaped three-seater.
Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru, 2F, 02, Lbh Skudai, Taman Bukit Mewah, 81200 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia. Check out their website.
2. BIG BRAIN
Breaking away from the typical showflat aesthetic, Big Brain adds just the right touch of whimsy to everyday pieces. Imagine a bookshelf inspired by a Jenga tower, or a table leg shaped like a bullet.
Their seating selection doesn’t disappoint either, with a modular curved sofa that smooths out any room’s edges and a roller chair that blends into your study without a hitch.
Plus, eco-conscious homeowners will appreciate that Big Brain's furniture is crafted from solid rubberwood. Unlike other woods harvested solely for furniture, rubberwood is repurposed only after its latex-producing lifespan, giving it a second life in your home.
G-02-03-05-06, Blok A, Persiaran Pertama Off, Persiaran Pertama, Pusat Perdagangan Danga Utama, 81300 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia. Check out their website.
3. MUMU LIVING
Those who have spent hours browsing Taobao might find Mumu Living's pieces familiar. While the reseller’s prices include a mark-up, many customers value the opportunity to view items in person and benefit from added quality control. Taobao finds can be hit or miss, and furniture isn’t exactly simple (or eco-friendly) to toss if it doesn’t work out.
Still undecided on the look and feel? A visit to this megastore might just do the trick. You'll find timeless classics like Japandi themes, as well as trendy options like loaf beds and marshmallow sofas.
There’s plenty of quirky finds too, like the Pumpkin Rotatable Armchair with Footstool and the Daven Wave Dining Table.
5, Jalan Permas 9/17, Taman Perindustrian Permas Jaya, 81750 Masai, Johor, Malaysia. Check out their website.
4. SQUIRREL INTERSTORE
If you can’t sleep at night knowing your bed frame doesn’t match the nightstand, Squirrel Interstore’s site (oddly named vidifurniture.com) has you covered with furniture series that make it simple to maintain a cohesive look throughout every room.
For an additional fee, you can customise the shape of your dining table or opt for a premium material like sintered stone – at a fraction of what it would cost in Singapore.
Shopping at Squirrel Interstore is an introvert’s dream. The appointment-only showroom is completely unmanned, giving you exclusive access with a passcode. Need details on a piece? Simply scan a QR code.
A-2-57, Block A, Pusat Komersial Bayu Tasek, Persiaran Southkey 1, Kota Southkey 1, 80150 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia. Check out their website.
5. FELLA DESIGN
Nothing says “welcome home” like a farmhouse theme, and Fella Design offers three distinct styles: Classic for a storybook charm, Rustic for a hint of ruggedness, and Modern for a fresh, clean twist on the look.
Nailing the farmhouse look takes more than natural wood and classic panelling – the right upholstery is key. Fella Design provides over 1,000 fabric options and 100 sofa frames to mix and match, letting you go subtle or make a statement with pieces like the Gracie Wing Chair (RM1,187) or the Alexia Daybed (RM1,399).
2, Jalan Tebrau, Wadi Hana, 80300 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia. Check out their website.
6. BOOMING PLUS
Whether you're looking to add a rustic accent to your modern apartment or create a full-blown Balinese retreat, Booming Plus has everything rattan. From vanities to bassinets, they carry pieces you wouldn’t expect to see "rattan-ified," along with a range of webbing styles that make each item one-of-a-kind.
Their hero products are the Papasan Chair (S$220.41) and the larger Mamasan Chair (S$531.19), which seats two comfortably and even doubles as a daybed. These iconic, bowl-shaped chairs are a nod to the seventies, designed to cradle you in any position (even lying down if you're petite) while you unwind with a good book – or, let’s be honest, your latest Netflix binge.
6, Jalan Seroja 38, Taman Johor Jaya, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia. Check out their website.
7. V-HAUS LIVING
V-haus Living takes pride in perfecting the Muji aesthetic – a style some may call "basic," but one that's undeniably timeless. For those who value enduring design over fleeting trends, this three-story store is a great place to explore.
Though the selection may seem small, it’s full of options. Their dining tables, for starters, come with various wood swatches so you can find the perfect shade of oak or walnut for your space. Plus, table dimensions, leg styles, and edge profiles are entirely customisable.
Similarly, there are hundreds of fabric swatches to choose from for your sofa, including fully washable options. Customers report snagging pieces at half the price compared to Singapore, with the bonus of free delivery.
29, Jalan Mutiara 1/9, Taman Mutiara Rini, Kangkar Skudai, Johor, Malaysia 81300. Check out their website.
8. KINSEN HOME
Recliner sofas are ergonomic champs, but they’re rarely a visual treat. That’s where Kinsen Home steps in, starting with zero-wall power recliners. These clever designs sit just inches from the wall yet fully recline, saving space and leaving room for a coffee table.
For a cable-free look, their push-back sofas offer manual reclining at just the right depth and angle. Select models even come with adjustable headrests, achieving a low-profile look without sacrificing neck or back support.
And the best part? You can choose from over 100 fabric options, with colours ranging from subtle neutrals to bold hues and textures from plush to sleek.
2nd Floor, No, 3, Jln Harmonium 24/1, Taman Desa Tebrau, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia. Check out their website.
9. IBENZ
Ibenz is all about keeping things fresh with statement pieces that are sure to spark conversation at your next dinner party. Take the Gyoza Sofa, with bean bag-style backrests inspired by the iconic dumpling, or the Tori Sofa, with its woven design reminiscent of a ketupat.
Then there’s La Fleur, featuring armrests and backrests that bloom outward like flower petals, adding a sculptural flair to any room.
These designs are as functional as they are chic. The Daniels Sofa, for example, is sleek enough to pass as a regular couch yet stealthily transforms into a sofa bed with adjustable push-back backrests and an extendable armrest. Plus, every fabric – even on the frame – is removable, so you can easily clean or swap colours to refresh your space.
No. 2, 4, Jalan Molek 1/12, Taman Molek, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia. Check out their website.
10. MAJU HOME
An armchair can be a game-changer, adding character to a room without a full-on furniture overhaul. If you’re ready to splurge on something special, Maju Home’s designer collection has just the lineup to inspire.
The Lucie and Manon Lounge Chairs (RM6,550 each), crafted from Saddle Microfiber Leather and solid wood, bring a touch of mid-century modern or farmhouse style without clashing with your existing colour scheme.
For a bolder statement, the retro-chic Enigma Lounge Chair (RM2,999) and the Paul Leisure Chair (RM5,899) are standout choices. Inspired by Gaetano Pesce’s iconic 1960s design, the Paul Chair’s curvy form connects to a ball-shaped ottoman with a cord, making it as much a work of art as a comfy seat.
L2.07 & L2.08, Level 2, Toppen Shopping Centre, 33A, Jln Harmonium, Taman Desa Tebrau, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia. Check out their website.
11. THE WOOD COLONY
Plants aren’t the only way to bring a touch of nature into our ultra-urban apartments; a live edge table does just that. If you’re drawn to dark wood tones and striking grain patterns, you’re in for a treat at The Wood Colony. From American walnut to African mahogany, every wood slab is hand-picked for their beautiful swirls and durability in tropical climates.
Keeping things au naturale, The Wood Colony uses a plant-based protective coating from Belgium instead of heavy chemical lacquers. This eco-friendly choice not only protects the wood but also lets you feel its raw, grainy texture – serving as a gentle reminder that not everything needs to be polished to perfection.
11, Jalan Ekoperniagaan 2/5, Taman Ekoperniagaan, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia. Check out their website,
12. BOO FURNITURE
Been cafe-hopping in JB? You may have already enjoyed Boo Furniture’s pieces without even realising it. This store sources premium solid wood from Indonesia – especially teak and suar – and is as highly rated for its customer service as it is for craftsmanship.
Start with a slab, then personalise it by selecting your preferred shape and choosing legs to match your style. Teak wooden legs for a warm, cosy vibe, or powder-coated metal for an industrial edge.
Beyond dining tables, Boo Furniture showcases its upholstery expertise with a range of unique seating – from “tofu” sofas wrapped in luxurious cow leather to armchairs woven with durable rappelling rope.
306, Jalan Serampang, Taman Pelangi, 80050 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia. Check out their website.
13. JCBESPOKE
True to its name, JCBespoke takes “bespoke” to a whole new level, allowing you to design your furniture from scratch. Whether it’s a treehouse loft bed or a spacious 2.5-metre dining table for entertaining, you’ll see your vision evolve from sketch to reality.
This service is a game-changer for solving unique design challenges. Need a roomy study table for two workstations without the permanence of built-ins? Done. A sideboard to discreetly store your robot vacuum? No problem. Every piece is also treated with JCBespoke’s toxin-free coating, making it kid-friendly and resistant to stains and heat marks – keeping your custom creation looking pristine for years to come.