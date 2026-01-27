The Asian Civilisations Museum will soon have a tea-themed exhibition and Chagee pop-up store with exclusive merch

If the thought – and taste – of tea gets you going, you'll want to set aside a day to visit the upcoming Garden Of Senses: A Tea Reverie exhibition. Held at the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) from Wednesday (Jan 28) to Jun 7, the tea-themed showcase is a collaboration between ACM, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and beloved beverage chain Chagee, and spotlights the impact of tea through installations and interactive experiences.

Some of the activities that visitors can do include marveling at a sculptural paper installation, taking in various aroma profiles (from green and oolong to darker teas) and learning about the evolution of tea-making.