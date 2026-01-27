The Asian Civilisations Museum will soon have a tea-themed exhibition and Chagee pop-up store with exclusive merch
If the thought – and taste – of tea gets you going, you'll want to set aside a day to visit the upcoming Garden Of Senses: A Tea Reverie exhibition. Held at the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) from Wednesday (Jan 28) to Jun 7, the tea-themed showcase is a collaboration between ACM, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and beloved beverage chain Chagee, and spotlights the impact of tea through installations and interactive experiences.
Some of the activities that visitors can do include marveling at a sculptural paper installation, taking in various aroma profiles (from green and oolong to darker teas) and learning about the evolution of tea-making.
The space also houses a Chagee pop-up store – an extension of Garden Of Senses: A Tea Reverie – which will roll out in two phases and sell exclusive items.
The first phase, opening on Jan 28, will see Chagee's Garden Of Senses collection being sold. Items you can get include the Linglong Porcelain Cup (S$29) and the Garden Of Senses Tea Selection (S$12), a curated set of Chagee blends.
Come early February, the main area of the Chagee pop-up store will open, allowing visitors to order drinks and purchase even more exclusive merch, in addition to the previously released ones.
Be sure to get the specially designed Chagee Pony Plushie Charm that's available in two colourways: Light blue and light brown.
The former variant is exclusive to ACM All Access ticketholders, while the latter is available to walk-in customers. Each charm can be redeemed with the purchase of a bundle set (S$17.90), which also includes a selected drink.