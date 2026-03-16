Sakura season returns to Gardens by the Bay with Sanrio characters and Anime Garden weekend

This year’s edition features close to 40 varieties of cherry blossoms and highlights traditional sake-brewing processes associated with Ishikawa Prefecture. Adding a playful touch to the display are Sanrio characters, including Hello Kitty, My Melody, Pompompurin, Cinnamoroll and Kuromi, placed among the blossoms.

Anime fans can also look forward to the Anime Garden at the Supertree Grove and Flower Dome on Mar 21 and 22. The event will feature appearances by cosplayers Thames Malerose and Munoko, as well as performances by local and regional artists, including Japanese singers Yanaginagi and Eir Aoi, who will perform anime songs and J-pop hits at the event venue. A marketplace offering merchandise, collectibles, as well as food and drinks will also be held during the weekend event.

“Sakura remains a much-loved tradition that our visitors look forward to each spring, and we continually strive to make each edition a special experience,” said Gardens by the Bay's CEO Loh.

“Coaxing cherry blossoms to bloom in the tropics remains no small feat and beyond crowd favourite cultivars, we introduce new varieties each year so our visitors have new blooms to enjoy. Each edition of Sakura also spotlights a region of Japan, celebrating its landscapes, traditions and cultural heritage.

“This year, as Singapore and Japan mark 60 years of diplomatic relations, we are honoured to spotlight Ishikawa Prefecture, bringing the nostalgic charms of its samurai and geisha legacy to Flower Dome for the first time.”