Sakura season returns to Gardens by the Bay with Sanrio characters and Anime Garden weekend
Running from now until Apr 15, the annual Sakura floral display at the Flower Dome features nearly 40 cherry blossom varieties and landscapes inspired by Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture.
Japan lovers, cherry blossom season is returning to Gardens by the Bay.
The annual Sakura floral display will return to the Flower Dome for its 11th edition, featuring landscapes inspired by Japan’s Ishikawa prefecture. This year’s display recreates scenes reminiscent of historic Japanese streets, including settings where samurai once walked and traditional teahouses associated with geisha culture.
The Sakura display is a limited-time installation held each year at the Flower Dome that brings elements of Japan’s cherry blossom season to Singapore, featuring a range of cherry and plum blossom trees within a themed Japanese landscape. This year's display will run until Apr 15, 2026.
Sakura 2026 is presented in partnership with the Embassy of Japan in Singapore and coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Japan. The display was officially launched on Sunday (Mar 15) by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, alongside Gardens by the Bay chief executive officer Felix Loh and Japan’s Ambassador to Singapore Hiroshi Ishikawa.
This year’s edition features close to 40 varieties of cherry blossoms and highlights traditional sake-brewing processes associated with Ishikawa Prefecture. Adding a playful touch to the display are Sanrio characters, including Hello Kitty, My Melody, Pompompurin, Cinnamoroll and Kuromi, placed among the blossoms.
Anime fans can also look forward to the Anime Garden at the Supertree Grove and Flower Dome on Mar 21 and 22. The event will feature appearances by cosplayers Thames Malerose and Munoko, as well as performances by local and regional artists, including Japanese singers Yanaginagi and Eir Aoi, who will perform anime songs and J-pop hits at the event venue. A marketplace offering merchandise, collectibles, as well as food and drinks will also be held during the weekend event.
“Sakura remains a much-loved tradition that our visitors look forward to each spring, and we continually strive to make each edition a special experience,” said Gardens by the Bay's CEO Loh.
“Coaxing cherry blossoms to bloom in the tropics remains no small feat and beyond crowd favourite cultivars, we introduce new varieties each year so our visitors have new blooms to enjoy. Each edition of Sakura also spotlights a region of Japan, celebrating its landscapes, traditions and cultural heritage.
“This year, as Singapore and Japan mark 60 years of diplomatic relations, we are honoured to spotlight Ishikawa Prefecture, bringing the nostalgic charms of its samurai and geisha legacy to Flower Dome for the first time.”