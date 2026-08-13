Google unveils latest Pixel 11 phones with slimmer cameras and more AI features
Customers in Singapore can now preorder the Pixel 11 series, starting at S$1,299.
Google on Wednesday (Aug 12) unveiled its latest lineup of Pixel phones, with slimmer cameras that include a more powerful zoom and artificial intelligence (AI) features designed to help users accomplish things with fewer taps and swipes.
Customers in Singapore can now preorder the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, starting at S$1,299, S$1,599, S$1,819, and S$2,499, respectively.
New features include live translation for videos, podcasts and voice messages. In the Pro models, a tool called HiLight lets you assign a colour to your favourite contacts and have the phone light up in that colour when they call and the phone is placed face down. It complements Pixel's “Flip to Shhh” feature that puts the phone in “do not disturb” mode when it is placed face down.
Camera upgrades include a new mode called Magic Capture, which automatically takes a series of photos and video with a single tap of the shutter button. Google said the cameras also feature improved light sensitivity and, for Pro models, Instant Night Sight captures shots in dark environments faster, so you don't have to hold your phone still while waiting for exposure.
With the improvements, the search giant hopes to give users a reason to buy new models and expand the number of people using its AI tools.
“Google continues to tout new software features, primarily around AI, as the reason to upgrade," said Forrester senior analyst Andrew Cornwall.
While the Pixel phones are not as popular as Apple's iPhone, Google has been steadily increasing the amount of AI on its Pixel phones since 2023.
Google said in a presentation to reporters last week that the new phones will double the previous storage size, starting at 256 gigabytes, and feature 30 hours of battery life and faster wireless charging.