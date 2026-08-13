Google unveils latest Pixel 11 phones with slimmer cameras and more AI features

Google on Wednesday (Aug 12) unveiled its latest lineup of Pixel phones, with slimmer cameras that include a more powerful zoom and artificial intelligence (AI) features designed to help users accomplish things with fewer taps and swipes.

Customers in Singapore can now preorder the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, starting at S$1,299, S$1,599, S$1,819, and S$2,499, respectively.

New features include live translation for videos, podcasts and voice messages. In the Pro models, a tool called HiLight lets you assign a colour to your favourite contacts and have the phone light up in that colour when they call and the phone is placed face down. It complements Pixel's “Flip to Shhh” feature that puts the phone in “do not disturb” mode when it is placed face down.