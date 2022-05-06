Inflation woes? We crowdsourced 9 grocery-shopping tips from aunties

With core inflation soaring to a near 10-year high in January, everyone is in a frenzy of scrimping and saving. For millennials (like this writer), a whole generation of digital natives, this means cashbacks, rebates, and discount pages telling us when Haagen-Dazs pints would be on discount again.

But what about the older generation? Having watched HDB flats go from S$30,000 to S$500,000, they must have been there and done that many times over with nuggets of wisdom to impart.

I speak with, ahem, the Chief Financial Officer of my own household – my mother – and her mahjong kakis to learn how the ubiquitous “aunty spirit” can help us adapt and survive this bout of inflation.

1. BE SELECTIVE ABOUT WHAT YOU BUY AT SUPERMARKETS

It is public knowledge that wet markets offer better prices, but for which product categories are cost savings most significant?

For leafy vegetables used in Asian cuisine, the price difference tends to be marginal. However, the same cannot be said for meats. Before deciding on where to shop, it helps to “right-size” the quality you need based on their preparation methods.