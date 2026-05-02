Meet the couple who quit banking and finance to run tours of Singapore’s abandoned places

But three years on, the risk seems to have paid off. Hidden Heritage now runs 20 tours a month, taking participants to places ranging from the former Shell Lubricant Blending Plant to the one-room rental estates of Lavender. Its clientele has also branched out into schools and organisations, offering learning journeys, corporate retreats and consultancy.

"It's definitely been crazy," said Stanley Cheah, as the 27-year-old reflected on his journey. "Who would've thought that we can make a full-time income from exploring abandoned places? Never in my life did I think that would be possible."

GROWING A SIDE HUSTLE

Those who know the couple well would not be surprised by any of this. Both have always been drawn to the roads less travelled, which is also, fittingly, how they found each other despite an 11-year age gap.

In 2020, Cheong came across Cheah’s Instagram, which was full of photos documenting abandoned places across Singapore. They dated and got married three years later, holding an all-black goth wedding at an abandoned Shell lubrication plant in Woodlands.