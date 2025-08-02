Dying or thriving? The curious case of Holland Village and One Holland Village’s contrasting fortunes

Much has been made of the slow and painful loss of Holland Village’s identity over the past year, following the closures of several longstanding establishments.

These include the magazine stand Thambi, party shop Khiam Teck, soft-serve ice cream parlour Sunday Folks and furniture store Lim’s Holland Village.

More recently, Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao shut its doors in June after two decades; and Wala Wala Cafe Bar, open since 1993, is expected to close before its lease ends this year.

Whereas the end of a heritage business anywhere else in Singapore might evoke a general sense of sadness, the string of notable closures in Holland Village throughout 2024 to date means outrage and nostalgia are now practically synonymous with the neighbourhood’s identity.

And it would appear this identity is dying, at least judging by news headlines.

In reality, the vibe shift is less clear-cut – the once-bustling expatriate enclave has not entirely faded into the background.

ARE PARTS OF HOLLAND VILLAGE “THRIVING”?

Since breaking the news on the departures of Thambi, Khiam Teck and Lim’s Holland Village in 2024, CNA Lifestyle has been a regular visitor to the neighbourhood.

Over the past two months in particular, we have spent a couple of days each week observing foot traffic across various parts of Holland Village.

Admittedly, the older pockets – particularly along Lorong Mambong and Lorong Liput – lack the vibrancy that once made the neighbourhood a cool hangout, even in mid-day.

On weekday afternoons, most food and beverage (F&B) outlets see only a handful of patrons. Pre-pandemic, these stretches would’ve been teeming with office workers out for lunch – the lower footfall now could be related to the persistence of hybrid work arrangements.