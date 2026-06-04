i Light Singapore returns with 14 light art installations, Silent Disco Parade and GastroBeats
The annual light art festival returns from Jun 5 to 28, with 14 installations and various festival programmes across Marina Bay and Raffles Place.
i Light Singapore will return from Jun 5 to 28, bringing 14 light installations and a line-up of programmes to Marina Bay and Raffles Place.
Organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority and presented by UOB, the annual light art festival takes on the theme of Movement this year, exploring the ways people, ideas and communities evolve and interact with urban spaces.
The 2026 edition features works by artists from Singapore and across the world.
Among the highlights is Barbershop Wonderland by South Korean artist Jeon Byeong-sam, comprising 200 rotating barber poles that respond to the presence of visitors with light and motion.
Indonesian studio Ostudio and artist Dearista present Resonara, an installation that uses suspended fabric and projected light to create shifting visual patterns, while local artist Nawal Azhar's Steps uses staircases as a metaphor for different perspectives on Singapore's development.
Other featured works include Taiwanese art studio Peppercorns' Between Mountains And Seas, Japanese artist Masamichi Shimada's Wave, and local designers Kester Wong and Tan Shao Qi's Where The Wildflowers Grow.
French artist Cyril Lancelin's Arch Flower will be the festival's sole installation in Raffles Place, while the rest are located across Marina Bay.
Beyond the installations, i Light Singapore will also host a series of festival programmes.
These include live graffiti showcases at Marina Bay Link Mall on Jun 6 and 19, and a Vinyasa yoga session by Submersion on Jun 27 at The Promontory @ Marina Bay, which combines yoga, light and electronic music in a guided outdoor experience.
The Silent Disco Parade will also return on Jun 20, where participants can move and dance through the festival grounds while listening to music through wireless headphones.
Festival-goers can also visit GastroBeats, the annual food, music and lifestyle festival held alongside i Light Singapore.
i Light Singapore runs daily from 7.30pm to 10.30pm, while GastroBeats is from 4pm to 11pm daily. Admission is free, although some programmes require tickets or registration.