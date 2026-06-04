i Light Singapore returns with 14 light art installations, Silent Disco Parade and GastroBeats

i Light Singapore will return from Jun 5 to 28, bringing 14 light installations and a line-up of programmes to Marina Bay and Raffles Place.

Organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority and presented by UOB, the annual light art festival takes on the theme of Movement this year, exploring the ways people, ideas and communities evolve and interact with urban spaces.

The 2026 edition features works by artists from Singapore and across the world.