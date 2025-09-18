Get a first look at Ikea x Gustaf Westman's new collection including the viral 'meatball plate' at this New Bahru pop-up
The pop-up, taking place until Sep 21, spotlights Gustaf Westman’s limited edition Vinterfint collection.
The Factory at New Bahru is playing host to a pop-up exhibition showcasing the collaboration between Ikea and Swedish designer Gustaf Westman.
The limited edition collection will be available exclusively at Ikea's Alexandra store from Oct 23 and is limited to one piece per design per customer daily while stocks last. Prices will be announced closer to the launch.
But for now, you can head down to the pop-up event until Sep 21 (12pm to 8pm) for a first look at the line, which is part of Ikea’s annual Vinterfint winter collection.
The collection consists of tableware and home accessories, all spotlighting the designer's signature curvy forms and playful use of colours.
A rising star in the design world, this marks Westman’s first-ever collaborative product design collection with another company.
For this initiative, Westman opted for seasonal colours like classic reds and greens that herald Christmas albeit with a modern twist. The addition of emerald green, bubble gum pink and baby blue inject an unexpected, expressive edge.
This rectangular-shaped serving plate which some are calling the “meatball plate” is top on many a fan’s shopping list. Not a fan of meatballs? You can serve other small bites or even use it as a display for those precious Pop Beans.
The striking Strala 2025 LED candelabra in fire engine red is another winner. Whether you use it as a centrepiece on a long dining table or call upon it to brighten up a quiet corner, it will surely pull its weight.
The bouncy Vinterfint vase cleverly takes the mundane out of regular vases. Style tip: You can thread drooping flowers around the spiral support and turn it into a truly standout piece.
Visitors to the pop-up stand a chance to win an exclusive autographed piece of the limited edition Ikea x Gustaf Westman collection.
The pop-up is taking place now until Sep 21 at New Bahru, The Factory at 58 Kim Yan Road from 12pm to 8pm.