Get a first look at Ikea x Gustaf Westman's new collection including the viral 'meatball plate' at this New Bahru pop-up

The Factory at New Bahru is playing host to a pop-up exhibition showcasing the collaboration between Ikea and Swedish designer Gustaf Westman.

The limited edition collection will be available exclusively at Ikea's Alexandra store from Oct 23 and is limited to one piece per design per customer daily while stocks last. Prices will be announced closer to the launch.

But for now, you can head down to the pop-up event until Sep 21 (12pm to 8pm) for a first look at the line, which is part of Ikea’s annual Vinterfint winter collection.