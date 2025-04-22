Books Kinokuniya to open a new outlet at Raffles City in August

Book lovers rejoice! Kinokuniya will be opening a new outlet at Raffles City Shopping Centre this August.

The bookstore said on Instagram and Facebook on Monday (Apr 21): “The news is out! We're excited to announce that there will be a Kinokuniya store coming to you later this year in Raffles City!”

The bookshop added that its NBC Stationery & Gifts store in Raffles City, slated to shutter on May 4, will be rebranded and will reopen as Books Kinokuniya at the third floor of the mall.

They added in their post: “Thank you all for your support and understanding through this period of transition. We'll see you soon!”