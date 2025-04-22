Books Kinokuniya to open a new outlet at Raffles City in August
Raffles City's NBC Stationery & Gifts store, slated to shutter on May 4, will be rebranded and reopening as Books Kinokuniya at level 3 of the mall.
Book lovers rejoice! Kinokuniya will be opening a new outlet at Raffles City Shopping Centre this August.
The bookstore said on Instagram and Facebook on Monday (Apr 21): “The news is out! We're excited to announce that there will be a Kinokuniya store coming to you later this year in Raffles City!”
The bookshop added that its NBC Stationery & Gifts store in Raffles City, slated to shutter on May 4, will be rebranded and will reopen as Books Kinokuniya at the third floor of the mall.
They added in their post: “Thank you all for your support and understanding through this period of transition. We'll see you soon!”
According to the Kinokuniya official website, aside from books and magazines, its stores also sell stationery, blu-ray/DVDs, CDs, collectible figurines, games and novelties.
The Takashimaya outlet also houses a dedicated events space that has hosted book launches by local and international authors, manga and comic pop-ups, drawing and cooking demonstrations as well as cast and mascot appearances.
This announcement comes amid a decline in bookstores in Singapore, including the downsizing of the 38,000 sq ft Books Kinokuniya flagship Takashimaya store announced in February this year, after closing its outlets at Jem mall in Jurong East in 2022 and Liang Court mall at Clarke Quay in 2019.
Homegrown publisher Epigram Books also shuttered its only physical store operations in January this year and Times Bookstores closed its last outlet at Holland Road in 2024.