How do you get the best deals on 12.12? Ex-Shopee and Lazada staff offer pro tips

We used to round December up with a hasty succession of Christmas carols and Chinese New Year songs. Now, as a cherry on top, we also get Shopee and Lazada jingles that live rent-free in our heads.

Our year-end bonuses are on the way, but they stand no chance against the platforms’ double-date sales. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but I’m not sure the elves at Singpost agree.

Some consumers on Reddit have a bone to pick, too, likening e-commerce platforms to value dollar shops which have been holding fire sales since time immemorial. If there’s a sale every other month, is there ever really a sale? Why do some bemoan the marketing gimmick while others reportedly saved 45 per cent on Lego sets and 70 per cent on Nike apparel?

We ask former employees of Shopee and Lazada for tips on maximising your savings in the next double-date sale.