Founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew's Montblanc pen sold for S$461,500 at auction after 111 bids

A Montblanc fountain pen that once belonged to Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew has sold for S$461,500 (US$361,350) at auction, after attracting 111 bids.

The pen, a sterling silver Montblanc Meisterstuck No. 146 with gold-tone highlights and an 18K gold nib, sold at Hotlotz's Interiors & Collectibles - August, Fine Art Focus auction, which ran from Aug 4 to 16.

The final price includes the buyer's premium, while its hammer price, which refers to the final bid accepted by the auctioneer, was S$355,000. The pen had carried a pre-sale estimate of S$30,000 to S$50,000.