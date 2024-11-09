Furniture business Lim's Holland Village closing early 2025: 'No sob story, just a powerful decision'

In an era with 11.11 ads bombarding you with information about which ecommerce platform to get what shelf at a steal to spruce up your home, Lim’s Holland Village is somewhat of an anomaly amid an array of cookie-cutter home decor.

The corner store located at #02-01 Holland Village Shopping Centre, right beside the escalator, is known among regular customers for furniture that’s full of character. No matter the table, cabinet or their signature blue and white porcelain pieces you pick, each item is a conversation starter – the kind of conversation you would not want to end.

But after over 50 years, the beloved family business that's become a Holland Village institution is slated to close all three branches across Singapore by early 2025, co-owners and sisters Diana, Rachel and Audrey announced via Instagram on Tuesday (Nov 5).

Lim’s Holland Village also operates at Joo Chiat Road and a warehouse in Henderson. The latter is currently temporarily closed.

There is no pressure to move out of their flagship store at Holland Village Shopping Centre by a certain date, because the family owns the unit, the youngest Lim sister Audrey, 35, told CNA Lifestyle on Friday.