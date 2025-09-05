LTA's new Hello Kitty campaign lets you exchange 'coins' from quizzes and walks for exclusive merch

Hello Kitty fans, get ready to put your smarts and feet to the test this November as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be launching the Hello Kitty’s Move Lite Adventure campaign. Running from Nov 1 to 23, the event lets fans collect digital coins through certain challenges, which can then be exchanged for rewards such as exclusive Hello Kitty merchandise, vouchers and lucky draw entries.

There are three main challenges that participants can take part in.

DAILY QUEST

From Nov 1 to 21, you can test your knowledge on public transport-related questions. Every day, a new question will appear and coins will be awarded for correct answers based on difficulty levels. By playing daily, you stand a chance to collect up to 1,600 coins.

2. VIRTUAL RUN/WALK CHALLENGE

Also running from Nov 1 to 21, the event requires you to walk or run to complete 12 distance milestones, all the way up to 50km and earn up to 2,100 coins. Those who hit the first 3km milestone will get an exclusive Hello Kitty e-certificate.

3. DIGITAL STAMP RALLY

From Nov 7 to 21, fans can check in at 15 designated MRT stations to collect unique Hello Kitty digital stamps and coins.

Other ways to earn coins include inviting friends and sharing your achievements.

To enter the Hello Kitty’s Move Lite Adventure campaign, simply sign up at this website. Those who sign up by Sep 30 will earn 300 coins.