MacBook Neo, Air or Pro – which Apple laptop should you buy?

Designed for everyday use, students, or someone looking to jump into the Mac ecosystem without breaking the bank, the MacBook Neo doesn't use the same processors as the other MacBooks in the lineup. Instead, it's the same chip found on the Apple iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max.

If the question is whether a phone processor can run a computer, the answer is yes. The Neo is more than capable of editing 4K videos, playing games such as Hades II, and offers better value compared to, say, Windows laptops of the same price range which may struggle.

The Neo features a 13-inch display, with storage starting from 256GB (S$849) and going up to 512GB, 16 hours of battery life, dual speakers, and weighs just 1.23kg. But it's not perfect, as the laptop doesn't come with a backlit keyboard, two USB-C ports, only supports one external monitor, and you only get Apple's fingerprint login, Touch ID, if you purchase the 512GB model.