Malay Heritage Centre reopens with new galleries and festival celebrating diversity of Malay identity

The revamp introduces six renovated permanent galleries, built around the theme Dari Rantau Ke Rumah (“From the Region to Home”). The exhibition traces how Malay communities in Singapore are shaped by narratives, folk tales, migration, trade and cultural exchange and more across the Malay Archipelago.

Visitors can expect 279 historical and traditional artefacts, including items loaned by the community; interactive displays, such as name-printing in traditional scripts like Jawi; stories of the rich diversity of Malay sub-ethnic groups, including Javanese, Bugis, Minangkabau and Orang Pulau communities; as well as artworks by both renowned and emerging local artists such as Tumadi Patri and Mysara Aljaru.

The galleries also explore themes such as migration, kinship, women’s success and contributions, living traditions and the future of Malay identity in Singapore.

The assistant curator of MHC Syafiqah Jaaffar said that through the galleries, visitors can observe how Malays carry "deeper connections with each other and the shared Singapore, Southeast Asian and larger Asian heritage".

Admission to the permanent galleries will be free for all visitors from Apr 25 to Jun 28, in conjunction with the reopening. After that, entry remains free for Singaporeans and permanent residents, while tourists and foreign residents will pay S$10.

NINE-DAY REOPENING FESTIVAL

To mark the occasion, MHC will hold a nine-day festival, Pesta Pecah Panggung – Transcending Boundaries, from Apr 25 to May 3.