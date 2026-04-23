Malay Heritage Centre reopens with new galleries and festival celebrating diversity of Malay identity
After over three years of renovation works, the Malay Heritage Centre returns on Saturday (Apr 25) with new galleries and a nine-day festival exploring the diversity and evolving identity of the Malay community in Singapore and the region.
After more than three years of renovation, the Malay Heritage Centre (MHC) will reopen on Saturday (Apr 25) with refreshed galleries and a nine-day festival.
Located at the former Istana Kampong Gelam, the national monument once home to Malay royalty, MHC is Singapore’s main institution dedicated to presenting the history, culture and contributions of the Malay community in the country and region.
The reopening marks an expansion of MHC’s role as a cultural anchor in the Kampong Glam precinct, with a stronger focus on community engagement and broader representation of Malay identities.
NEW PERMANENT GALLERIES
The revamp introduces six renovated permanent galleries, built around the theme Dari Rantau Ke Rumah (“From the Region to Home”). The exhibition traces how Malay communities in Singapore are shaped by narratives, folk tales, migration, trade and cultural exchange and more across the Malay Archipelago.
Visitors can expect 279 historical and traditional artefacts, including items loaned by the community; interactive displays, such as name-printing in traditional scripts like Jawi; stories of the rich diversity of Malay sub-ethnic groups, including Javanese, Bugis, Minangkabau and Orang Pulau communities; as well as artworks by both renowned and emerging local artists such as Tumadi Patri and Mysara Aljaru.
The galleries also explore themes such as migration, kinship, women’s success and contributions, living traditions and the future of Malay identity in Singapore.
The assistant curator of MHC Syafiqah Jaaffar said that through the galleries, visitors can observe how Malays carry "deeper connections with each other and the shared Singapore, Southeast Asian and larger Asian heritage".
Admission to the permanent galleries will be free for all visitors from Apr 25 to Jun 28, in conjunction with the reopening. After that, entry remains free for Singaporeans and permanent residents, while tourists and foreign residents will pay S$10.
NINE-DAY REOPENING FESTIVAL
To mark the occasion, MHC will hold a nine-day festival, Pesta Pecah Panggung – Transcending Boundaries, from Apr 25 to May 3.
The reopening festival is structured around two themes, Exploring the Malay World and A Home for Our Community, and aims to bring the gallery narratives to life through public programmes that highlight the richness of Malay heritage and diversity across the region.
More than 50 programmes by over 60 partners are planned, including a parade with over 300 participants and performances such as silat and traditional music; a musical theatre production on pioneering Malay women; a regional arts showcase featuring performers from Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia; and the centre’s first overnight event with film screenings, workshops and other activities.
Visitors can also explore interactive pushcart installations that highlight various Malay subethnic communities and the heritage businesses of Kampong Glam, traditional art and craft demonstrations such as traditional boat-making and batik art, as well as guided tours around the Kampong Glam precinct. Full programme details and registration are available on the official MHC website.
The general manager of MHC Hafiz Shariff said: "As a cultural institution within the Kampong Glam precinct, MHC is committed to active placemaking – working in close partnership with community stakeholders to further enliven the precinct. The festival represents the first major initiative in this vision, with programming that will transcend MHC’s walls and into the precinct."
Dr Norshahril Saat, chairman of the Malay Heritage Foundation, added: “This revamp is the culmination of years of hard work, enriched by invaluable community input and contributions, to ensure that the stories told honour the depth, diversity and dynamic nature of Malay cultural heritage."