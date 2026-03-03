Immersive Minecraft experience coming to Singapore in April where you can rescue a village from zombies

Minecrafters, get ready. A real-life, immersive version of the popular video game Minecraft is coming to Singapore.

From Apr 24 to Sep 13, 2026, Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue will open at Green Canvas at Mandai Wildlife Reserve. Singapore is the exhibition’s first stop in Asia, following previous runs in Dallas, London and Toronto.

The one-hour immersive experience places visitors inside a story-driven quest inspired by the video game. Participants move through eight themed rooms on a mission to rescue a village under siege from zombies. The experience is designed for all ages, including families, longtime fans of the video game and first-time visitors.

The exhibition combines large-scale projections, theatrical sets, motion-tracking gameplay and interactive storytelling. Visitors will explore Minecraft biomes, gather resources and encounter familiar in-game mobs – elements that players will be happy to recognise in real-life.

Each participant will be issued an “Orb of Interaction”, which allows them to interact with the environment and influence elements within the experience. After completing the quest, visitors can head to the Minecraft Experience: Trading Post for merchandise and commemorative keepsakes. Participants can claim an in-game cape as a post-adventure reward.

The pre-sale waitlist for Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue is now open, and those who sign up will receive early access when the pre-sale begins on Mar 10, ahead of general ticket sales on Mar 11.

WildPass and Friends of Mandai members are entitled to a 15 per cent early bird discount until Mar 23.

Tickets start from S$46 for adults and S$40 for children (aged three to 12) on weekdays, and from S$51 for adults and S$44 for children on weekends. Children aged 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult, while those aged two and below enter for free. The exhibition is wheelchair accessible.

Opening hours are 11am to 7pm on weekdays, and 10am to 8pm on weekends, public holidays and school holidays, with entry scheduled in 15-minute timeslots.