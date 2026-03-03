Immersive Minecraft experience coming to Singapore in April where you can rescue a village from zombies
Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue at Green Canvas at Mandai Wildlife Reserve features eight themed rooms, interactive gameplay, and large immersive projections that allow visitors to explore familiar Minecraft biomes, gather resources and encounter in-game mobs.
Minecrafters, get ready. A real-life, immersive version of the popular video game Minecraft is coming to Singapore.
From Apr 24 to Sep 13, 2026, Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue will open at Green Canvas at Mandai Wildlife Reserve. Singapore is the exhibition’s first stop in Asia, following previous runs in Dallas, London and Toronto.
The one-hour immersive experience places visitors inside a story-driven quest inspired by the video game. Participants move through eight themed rooms on a mission to rescue a village under siege from zombies. The experience is designed for all ages, including families, longtime fans of the video game and first-time visitors.
The exhibition combines large-scale projections, theatrical sets, motion-tracking gameplay and interactive storytelling. Visitors will explore Minecraft biomes, gather resources and encounter familiar in-game mobs – elements that players will be happy to recognise in real-life.
Each participant will be issued an “Orb of Interaction”, which allows them to interact with the environment and influence elements within the experience. After completing the quest, visitors can head to the Minecraft Experience: Trading Post for merchandise and commemorative keepsakes. Participants can claim an in-game cape as a post-adventure reward.
The pre-sale waitlist for Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue is now open, and those who sign up will receive early access when the pre-sale begins on Mar 10, ahead of general ticket sales on Mar 11.
WildPass and Friends of Mandai members are entitled to a 15 per cent early bird discount until Mar 23.
Tickets start from S$46 for adults and S$40 for children (aged three to 12) on weekdays, and from S$51 for adults and S$44 for children on weekends. Children aged 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult, while those aged two and below enter for free. The exhibition is wheelchair accessible.
Opening hours are 11am to 7pm on weekdays, and 10am to 8pm on weekends, public holidays and school holidays, with entry scheduled in 15-minute timeslots.
Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue is created by Montreal-based multimedia studio Supply + Demand, in collaboration with Microsoft, experience producer Experience MOD and Mojang Studios, the developer of Minecraft.
Michelle Choo, vice president of indoor attractions and experiences at Mandai Wildlife Group, said: “We are thrilled to host Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue as the first large-scale immersive travelling exhibition at Green Canvas.
"Alongside recent openings like Exploria and more dining options in our public spaces, it gives visitors even more ways to explore, play and enjoy everything the Mandai Wildlife Reserve has to offer.”
Olivier Goulet, founder and chief executive officer of Supply + Demand and co-manager and investor of Experience MOD, said: “In collaboration with Minecraft, we’ve created an experience that sits at the intersection of game design, immersive storytelling and advanced multimedia technology, transforming a beloved digital world into a real-life quest.”
Minecraft, which was created and made public in 2009, is currently the world’s best-selling video game with more than 300 million copies sold globally.
For more information or to join the waitlist, visit the Minecraft: Experience Singapore website.