When a QR code replaced my regular prata guy – and what we lose in our overly convenient modern lives

When I went to my favourite prata shop the other day, I had a small shock. The laminated menus were gone. In their place, a QR code taped to the table.

Scan to order. Pay online. Collect at the counter. No need to speak to anyone.

Some say it’s efficient and faster (arguably). But it also meant my husband and I no longer get to talk to the waiters – the “abangs" (or brothers) and “bosses” we’ve greeted for years. They’ve seen us through milestones that even some friends haven’t: Before we were married, when I was pregnant, when we showed up bleary-eyed with our newborn, and now with a toddler in tow.

They may not know our names, but they know us: Our usual orders, our rituals, our banter about football. But now, they’re no longer out on the floor taking orders. They’ve been moved to the counter or the kitchen, handling logistics instead.

And with that simple shift, the invisible thread of connection is gone.

It might sound trivial. It’s just ordering food, right?

But moments like these say something bigger about the world we’re building – one where “faster” and “cheaper” replace “warmer” and “friendlier”. And when we prioritise all that in the name of convenience, we risk eroding the human interactions that make life meaningful.

THE QUESTIONABLE PROMISES OF SAVING TIME

We live in the most convenient age in human history. We press a few buttons on the device in our hands, and a meal or a bag of groceries arrives at the door. Tap a few more, and a car appears. Some of us don’t even press anything. Speak, and our device obeys.