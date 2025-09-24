National Gallery Singapore will host Southeast Asia's largest exhibition of French Impressionist art starting November

Art buffs will be excited to know that, come November, National Gallery Singapore will be home to the largest exhibition of French Impressionist artworks to be shown in Southeast Asia. Titled Into the Modern: Impressionism From the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, the exhibition will let visitors come face to face with more than 100 original Impressionist pieces, including the works of Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas and more.

This also marks the first time that these works are shown in Southeast Asia.