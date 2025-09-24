National Gallery Singapore will host Southeast Asia's largest exhibition of French Impressionist art starting November
Organised in collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Into the Modern will open on Nov 14.
Art buffs will be excited to know that, come November, National Gallery Singapore will be home to the largest exhibition of French Impressionist artworks to be shown in Southeast Asia. Titled Into the Modern: Impressionism From the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, the exhibition will let visitors come face to face with more than 100 original Impressionist pieces, including the works of Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas and more.
This also marks the first time that these works are shown in Southeast Asia.
Organised in collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), the exhibition will run from Nov 14, 2025 to Mar 1, 2026 at the Singtel Special Exhibition Gallery – National Gallery Singapore's modern art wing.
The MFA is regarded as having one of the world’s most significant collections of Impressionist art.
Into the Modern will also feature 17 works by Monet, which will include some of his most iconic subjects like grainstacks, poppy fields and the Japanese-style bridge from his garden in Giverny.
Tickets for Into the Modern are priced at S$15 for Singaporeans and permanent residents, and S$25 for tourists and foreign residents.
However, members of National Gallery Singapore's Gallery Insiders programme can enjoy free unlimited entry to all exhibitions at the Gallery, including Into the Modern. Membership for Gallery Insiders costs S$20 per year for Singaporeans and permanent residents, and S$35 per year for non-residents.