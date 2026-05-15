'I rebuilt myself': Mrs World Singapore finalist shares how she left abusive marriage with S$600 and newborn baby

There was no shortage of Mother’s Day tributes over the weekend, but this one hit different.

It wasn’t just about celebrating someone else or being a mum, but the woman she fought to become.

Photographer Stephanie Teo, who was the third runner-up of Mrs World Singapore 2025, shared a deeply personal video on Instagram reflecting on her journey as a single mum.

In the clip, she said years ago, she “lost everything”.

She left her marriage due to family violence from her ex-husband, and divorced when her baby was barely a month old. At the time, she had just S$600 left in her bank account.

Still, she chose to walk away.