First look: Japanese home furnishings giant Nitori is now in Singapore

Singaporeans can’t get enough of all things Japanese, whether it’s holidays, food, Muji, Uniqlo, Daiso or Don Don Donki.

Well, the newest word to add to your “Nippon Lifestyle” lexicon is Nitori.

Established in 1967, it’s Japan’s largest furniture and home furnishing retailer, with 692 stores in Japan, and 90 more in China, Taiwan, United States and Malaysia. Its Kuala Lumpur outpost in Lalaport Mall opened earlier this year, with plenty more planned across the Causeway.

The rest of Southeast Asia aren’t far behind, including its Singapore flagship at Orchard Road, which opens to the public on Thursday (Mar 31) – the first of 10 stores they plan to open within the next five years.

3 NITORI PRODUCTS IN A JAPANESE HOME

“Everyone in Japan knows Nitori,” explained Soichi Oda, Nitori’s executive officer and head of ASEAN, as he took CNA Lifestyle on an exclusive walk-through of the store, which occupies the entire fourth floor at COURTS Nojima The Heeren.

“Most Japanese homes contain at least three Nitori products, whether it’s a cup or furniture. Parents buy our baby bedding for their newborns, and our study desks and chairs when their kids start elementary school,” he said.