NLB to launch new multi-year campaign to get Singaporeans to read more

The National Library Board (NLB) will launch ReadSG – a five-year national campaign to encourage Singaporeans to make reading a daily habit – in September to coincide with the inaugural National Reading Month.

With changing reading habits in an increasingly digital world, where people are consuming more short-form content, ReadSG seeks to encourage sustained long-form reading, which NLB says helps build attention and critical thinking skills, support overall mental well-being, and build empathy and social understanding.

Among the initiatives is the ReadSG Challenge, which gamifies reading by allowing participants to log their daily book reading sessions through CrowdTaskSG, a government digital platform that rewards users for completing various activities from walking in parks to buying budget meals.

CrowdTaskSG users earn experience points for completing tasks, allowing them to level up, as well as coins that can be redeemed for cash.

Another initiative is Read For Good, formerly known as Read for Books, where every 15 minutes spent reading contributes towards charitable causes supporting communities such as KidSTART Singapore.

Further details on both initiatives, including how the challenges work, will be announced at the campaign launch.

The campaign will officially launch on Sep 6 at the National Library Building with programmes running from 11am to 6pm. Activities include themed reading spaces, activity booths, a marketplace and a mass reading session, where participants gather to read together. President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will attend as guest of honour and serve as the campaign's patron.

NLB will also bring back its Big Book Giveaway on Sep 19 and 20. Last year's edition saw about 60,000 pre-loved books given away to the public.

More information on ReadSG and its programmes is available on the campaign's official website.