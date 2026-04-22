Not just for Hari Raya: Meet the ‘Nusantara Otaku’ who wears traditional Malay clothes every day

“There were clothes that felt more like a costume in the performative sense – I didn’t want that,” he said. “I wanted to wear clothes that really felt like me, felt like the traditional version of my everyday wear, so I can feel like myself, but elevated.”

Naturally, people who noticed him dressing this way responded in different ways, ranging from genuine awe to bafflement.

“One of the most common questions I’d get is, ‘Not hot ah?’” he said. “The thing is, because I chose the right materials for Singapore’s weather, I know that what I wear isn’t going to be that hot – at least not as hot as most of the stuff made of polyester I used to wear, no matter the design.”

Some moments have stayed with him. Once, while walking around central Singapore, he noticed a group of men who kept staring.

A few times, strangers would stop him mid-step to wish him “Selamat Hari Raya!” or "Selamat pengantin baru!" (Malay for Congratulations to the newlywed), or ask if he was heading to a performance.

“Sometimes I ignore them, sometimes I'll tell them this is just what I wear, and they'd be quite surprised,” he said. “I’m aware some people are just teasing me, but I’m alright with it – most of the time, my clothes open up a conversation.

“People stop me to ask where I got my batik or my sarong, or why I dress this way when there’s no so-called ‘special occasion’, and I’m more than happy to share.”

He is also clear-eyed about value. Traditional pieces are not, in his view, expensive simply because they are branded.

“A lot of us are happy to part with our money for all kinds of luxuries, why shouldn’t our traditional clothes be part of that? We are, after all, paying for an artwork,” he said. “We do not have a brand, but it’s really a lot of hard work and labour to create something as beautiful and intricate as traditional batik or songket.”

Now, Hafiz has dozens of traditional outfits in his collection, ranging from tops and bottoms to accessories and layering pieces. Some were bought, while others were traded, gifted, or passed down from friends.

STORIES OF THE NUSANTARA THROUGH FASHION

Over time, Hafiz has come to see wearing these clothes as part of himself and his identity as a Malay man in Singapore.

“I often feel that people look at other forms of identity making,” he said. “For me, embracing slow fashion through heritage and tradition is part of that.”

He often feels that even though those born here are native to Singapore, they still live with a kind of diaspora-like feeling.