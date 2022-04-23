He’s a prawn star: Meet the ornamental shrimp hobbyist with a mission to educate and share

Looking back, Tay doesn’t think much of the S$3,000 he lost because of other cases he has encountered: He revealed that tearful customers have approached him about losing much larger sums of money to dishonest sellers.

“When the initial craze of keeping shrimps began here, prices went up to S$10,000 for one shrimp. As these were usually for investments, people bought the shrimp with the plan to breed them and sell because if you create a new colour of shrimp, you will be able to command the price,” he said.

“…and some customers that came to me, they came crying and telling me that they lost S$30,000 to S$40,000 at one-shot to a similar scam that I experienced. Like me, they too realised it too late … and I really pity them. Usually after they get scammed, they quit (the hobby) immediately.”

“The market is very small, so (scammers) want to capture the current clients by doing a lot of scam jobs. So, I want to educate people to not fall prey to these kinds of scams to prevent them from losing five figures,” he said.

ONE STOP SHOP

While others are interested in buying expensive shrimp to enter competitions and win titles to achieve certification and sell their own shrimp, Benedict says he is just intent on “bringing the level of the shrimp keeping hobby higher”.

When COVID-19 hampered his usual travels to Taiwan to buy shrimps, Tay applied for the necessary licenses and permits to import shrimp for his own personal collection, as well as acquired a retail license to sell imported ornamental shrimp at his physical store in Bukit Timah.

Now a modest seller of ornamental shrimp, Benedict also takes it upon himself to personally educate his customers before he sells them the tiny critters. He goes as far as to invite potential customers to his house to learn from his setup first.

“People come over to see, to learn and I share everything with them. I make sure that their tank and their water parameters are tiptop – I do this for every single customer,” he said. “I just want to make sure that people enjoy the hobby to the max.”