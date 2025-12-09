Meet a Singaporean teen who runs a pickleball paddle business – that started as a homeschool project
Eleora Liang, 13, runs the online store A Litle Ripple and now makes over S$2,000 a month.
While most 13-year-olds are busy with homework or hanging out with friends, one Singaporean teen is juggling website updates, inventory checks and orders – all for her side hustle.
Meet Eleora Liang, the pint-sized boss of A Little Ripple, an online store for pickleball paddles that she runs out of her family’s home in Ipoh, Malaysia, where she’s homeschooled.
“Sometimes I use work as an excuse to skip homework,” Liang, who used to attend South View Primary School, admitted with a laugh.
“I’ll tell my mum, ‘I need to update the website.’ She usually says okay.”
Back in 2021, Liang’s parents, who are in their 40s, decided to “escape the rat race” in Singapore and go on what they call a road trip, spending time in Thailand and Malaysia. They lived in Chiang Mai for two years before moving to Ipoh. They have not decided where their next stop will be.
Homeschooling gave Liang the time to explore her passions – violin and, unexpectedly, business.
As part of her project in 2022, her mum, a former math tutor, encouraged her to start a small venture so she could learn life skills.
The first attempt – selling stationery – didn’t take off, so they pivoted to pickleball paddles, then a buzzy new sport in Asia
Liang borrowed S$2,000 (US$1,540) from her parents to get started and by January 2024, she was selling pickleball paddles, made in China and Vietnam, on her website and on Carousell.
FROM “HOMEWORK” TO SIDE HUSTLE
Fast forward and the business now moves around 150 paddles a month, priced between S$22 to S$55.
Liang spends around four hours a day on her side hustle, while her parents handle finances and supplier negotiations. Her 17-year-old sister pitches in with social media.
Liang's biggest flex? She doesn’t need pocket money anymore.
The literal girlboss gets around S$2,000 a month from her business, though she still needs approval from mum, aka her “CFO” (chief financial officer), for big purchases like her S$5,000 violin when she wants to reward herself.
Starting the business has given Liang a head start on her dream future: Becoming a professional violinist, without ever working a nine-to-five.
And if the pickleball fever fades? She’s cool with that.
“I’ll start another business,” she said sassily.
“I'm still young, so I don't have heavy commitments yet. I can still try again if this business fails.”
For now, she’s living every teen entrepreneur’s dream: Having her own money, her own business, and the freedom to swap homework for “urgent” customer enquiries.
“Age doesn’t define what you can achieve,” she said. “Just start small and dream big.”
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/