Plaza Singapura and The Atrium@Orchard to undergo S$160 million revamp
The revamp will include "floating gardens" and more experiential options for shoppers, according to CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust’s (CICT) latest business update.
Plaza Singapura and The Atrium@Orchard will undergo a major revamp costing an estimated S$160 million (US$125.2 million), according to CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust’s (CICT) first-quarter 2026 business update released on Friday (Apr 24).
Plaza Singapura, located along Orchard Road next to Dhoby Ghaut MRT station, is linked to The Atrium@Orchard – an integrated development comprising office towers and a retail podium – via internal walkways across multiple levels.
The revamp will be carried out in phases from the third quarter of 2026 to the fourth quarter of 2028. Both developments will remain open during the works.
The project is aligned with the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) plans to pedestrianise more parts of Orchard Road and expand Istana Park. As part of this, Plaza Singapura’s design will be updated to create a stronger connection between the mall and the surrounding green spaces.
Key changes include a redesigned Level 1 entrance facing Orchard Road, featuring new all-day dining cafes surrounded by greenery; a new facade at the Handy Road drop-off point inspired by natural geometric forms; upgraded finishes and an expanded mix of retail and experiential concepts at the basement link to Dhoby Ghaut MRT station; and the conversion of existing sky bridges at Levels 3 and 5 into “floating gardens” with new dining options.
CICT said the revamp will also refresh the mall’s tenant mix, with a focus on experiences, entertainment and thematic dining options aimed at both local shoppers and tourists.
The works are part of broader efforts to reposition Plaza Singapura as a lifestyle destination that goes beyond traditional retail, added CICT.
In recent years, the mall has hosted experiential and cultural events such as travel fairs and interactive installations during festivals like Light to Night Singapore.