Plaza Singapura and The Atrium@Orchard to undergo S$160 million revamp

Plaza Singapura and The Atrium@Orchard will undergo a major revamp costing an estimated S$160 million (US$125.2 million), according to CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust’s (CICT) first-quarter 2026 business update released on Friday (Apr 24).

Plaza Singapura, located along Orchard Road next to Dhoby Ghaut MRT station, is linked to The Atrium@Orchard – an integrated development comprising office towers and a retail podium – via internal walkways across multiple levels.