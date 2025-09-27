He opened a pottery studio at a Bedok void deck – now it’s a creative sanctuary for families and seniors

Chua's interest in pottery started during the pandemic. He recalled how he and his wife would often hang out at Nylon Coffee, a cafe in Everton Park. There was a poster that caught their eye – it was of a man holding a vase, with details of a pottery workshop.

He remembered joking that maybe one day, he could do that for a living too. The next thing he knew, his wife bought him a beginner's package of lessons as a birthday gift.

The first ever piece he made was a trinket dish. Though the wheel took some getting used to, he recalled the experience working with clay was deeply therapeutic. “My first lesson, I thought, hey, quite nice. Quite a good feeling,” he shared.

Chua kept going, clocking more than 80 lessons. Eventually, he set up his own studio at home, where he would recall his late mother sitting nearby watching him work.