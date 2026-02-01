Knights, samurai, fairies: I went to Singapore's first Renaissance fair

I was so wrong. Everyone got the memo and I do mean everyone; there was even a corgi in her own hanfu with her similarly attired owner. It was like walking into a multicultural multiverse, where the lines separating GOT, Dungeons And Dragons, and Lord Of The Rings blurred and converged. Lords and peasants, human and fae, knights and samurai... need I continue?

I was told by a participant that as opposed to a cosplay competition, where it’s about nailing the character’s costume details, right down to the button, anything goes at a Renaissance fair. “You can be a peasant, baron, Shrek… as long as it’s within the era,” said Caleb Tan, an IT specialist, who turned up in a nobleman’s ruffled shirt and vest.

As a highly self-conscious, non-LARP (that’s Live Action Roleplaying) individual myself, I salute these enthusiastic fairgoers for showing up in their elaborate costumes, and some, complete with special make-up and props.

How do they take the MRT looking like that? Like the dwarf in his full armour, axe and resplendent orange-yarn beard. Or the jellyfish duo (I still can’t figure them out), one of whom had his entire face covered. Or the shield maiden in a handmade mail coif fashioned out of over 200 can tabs. That’s dedication and hell of a sugar rush, by the way.

Some had arrived ahead of the fair’s opening time of 2pm to get their looks sorted out in a nearby public toilet. Most simply sauntered in with similarly dressed friends to get in line. And if you feel the need to match your bestie’s bejewelled elven ears or grab a prop at the last minute, there are apparently over 70 vendors in the marketplace to choose from.