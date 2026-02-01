Knights, samurai, fairies: I went to Singapore's first Renaissance fair
At Ren Faire SG: The Origins, held on Jan 31 and Feb 1 at Fort Canning Park, Singaporeans are more than willing to dress up, play along and embrace a little make-believe when given the chance, says CNA Lifestyle's Khoo Bee Khim.
Like Alice, I might have fallen down the rabbit hole at Fort Canning Park on a fair-weathered Saturday (Jan 31) – and entered a world so very different from the usual scene of picnicking domestic helpers and newly ROM-ed couples.
I was at Ren Faire SG: The Origins, Singapore’s first-ever fantasy-Renaissance-themed fair, which runs until Feb 1. To the uninitiated, like I was, these outdoor events are typically a recreation of a historical European Renaissance or medieval village featuring costumed performers, live music, jousting, crafts and themed food. In this case, it was a fantasy recreation of the Grand City of Xenaria.
Truth be told, I was merely expecting a handful of hardcore Game Of Thrones (GOT) fans wielding plastic swords at the most, despite the organisers encouraging fairgoers to kit up beyond Singaporeans’ typical Uniqlo wardrobe. No metal and other hard materials at the two-day ticketed event, please. Don’t hurt yourself and make them fetch the plague doctor in his beaked mask.
So right, look out for the odd pair of pixie ears and some ribbons in the hair, I told myself. Singaporeans aren’t exactly big on dressing up, to be honest.
I was so wrong. Everyone got the memo and I do mean everyone; there was even a corgi in her own hanfu with her similarly attired owner. It was like walking into a multicultural multiverse, where the lines separating GOT, Dungeons And Dragons, and Lord Of The Rings blurred and converged. Lords and peasants, human and fae, knights and samurai... need I continue?
I was told by a participant that as opposed to a cosplay competition, where it’s about nailing the character’s costume details, right down to the button, anything goes at a Renaissance fair. “You can be a peasant, baron, Shrek… as long as it’s within the era,” said Caleb Tan, an IT specialist, who turned up in a nobleman’s ruffled shirt and vest.
As a highly self-conscious, non-LARP (that’s Live Action Roleplaying) individual myself, I salute these enthusiastic fairgoers for showing up in their elaborate costumes, and some, complete with special make-up and props.
How do they take the MRT looking like that? Like the dwarf in his full armour, axe and resplendent orange-yarn beard. Or the jellyfish duo (I still can’t figure them out), one of whom had his entire face covered. Or the shield maiden in a handmade mail coif fashioned out of over 200 can tabs. That’s dedication and hell of a sugar rush, by the way.
Some had arrived ahead of the fair’s opening time of 2pm to get their looks sorted out in a nearby public toilet. Most simply sauntered in with similarly dressed friends to get in line. And if you feel the need to match your bestie’s bejewelled elven ears or grab a prop at the last minute, there are apparently over 70 vendors in the marketplace to choose from.
“I have a lot of black clothes, so I thought an assassin might be easy to pull off,” said one participant who only wanted to be known as Chantel. “Then, I got this shovel from one of the stalls and it doesn’t line up very well. But I’m still carrying it with me,” added the 17-year-old student, shrugging her shoulders. Well, I’m all for free play and whatever makes you happy.
I get that for the experience to work, you have to immerse yourself in the make-believe, which some of the vendors did rather splendidly. Like the role-playing potion peddler bantering with the audience: “It is a potion of an ancient goblin relic known as Joe’s Big Toe”, he announced, holding up a spherical flask filled with a neon-green liquid. Now, that’s something you don’t hear your regular pharmacist say.
And in case you aren’t tuned into the medieval world of heckling, yes, it was a thing back in the 1400s. Audiences then were far from being passive; they would engage the performers – much like those who teased the contestants at a strength-testing game of tankard holding.
Nothing got the crowd going like a series of sword-fighting tournaments enacted over the two days of the medieval fair. There are also live musical performances, quests, stamp collecting, trinket trading, and a dragon or two to slay at DND tables – all done in the finest medieval style that Taobao can offer. One thing’s for sure, who says Singaporeans can't be bothered to dress up?
Only tickets from S$16 are available. Ren Faire SG is at Fort Canning Park (Old Married Soldiers Quarter) and is open to peasants and lords, all and sundry until Feb 1, 2pm to 9pm.