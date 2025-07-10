Samsung unveils its new line of foldable devices at Unpacked
The new Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and the new Z Flip7 FE are available for pre-orders now.
Samsung introduced several updates to its foldable devices lineup on Wednesday (Jul 9), with the new Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and the new Z Flip7 FE taking stage at the latest Unpacked event.
The Korean electronics company unveiled the upgrades – including a new version of their watch – in New York but also announced an expanded partnership with Google to inject more artificial intelligence into its foldable lineup.
Pre-orders for the devices in Singapore have already started, with those who pre-ordered able to receive their devices from Jul 29. The devices will be available in stores for purchase from Aug 1.
Here's a quick look at each device announced:
A THINNER GALAXY FOLD7
The Fold7 is much thinner and lighter than its predecessors, coming in at 4.2mm (0.17 inch) thick when unfolded and 8.9mm folded.
It weighs 215g, an impressive feat considering the company also added bigger screens than the Fold 6 – 6.5 inches to the exterior screen and 8 inches on the interior screen.
The battery capacity remains the same as the previous generation.
A 200 megapixel camera will act as the main camera and a 10 megapixel camera will extend along the frame of the phone, giving users a quick option to capture wide shots. The Fold7 will retail for US$1,999.
In Singapore, it's priced from S$2,698.
THE GALAXY Z FLIP7 AND THE FE
The flippable cousin of the Fold has an enlarged 4.1-inch top screen and folds down to only 13.7mm. It weighs just 188g.
It gets a slightly bigger 4,300mAh battery but only maintains a 50 megapixel main camera.
A cheaper version of the phone, called the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE was also announced. It's a slightly smaller version – with a 6.7 inch screen – of its premium counterpart.
In the US, the Galaxy Z Flip7 will retail for US$1,099.99 and the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE starts at US$899.99.
In Singapore, the Galaxy Z Flip7 is priced from S$1,648, while the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE is priced from S$1,348.