Samsung unveils its new line of foldable devices at Unpacked

Samsung introduced several updates to its foldable devices lineup on Wednesday (Jul 9), with the new Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and the new Z Flip7 FE taking stage at the latest Unpacked event.

The Korean electronics company unveiled the upgrades – including a new version of their watch – in New York but also announced an expanded partnership with Google to inject more artificial intelligence into its foldable lineup.

Pre-orders for the devices in Singapore have already started, with those who pre-ordered able to receive their devices from Jul 29. The devices will be available in stores for purchase from Aug 1.

Here's a quick look at each device announced:

A THINNER GALAXY FOLD7