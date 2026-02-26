Samsung announces new Galaxy S26 and Galaxy Buds4 series
Samsung's new Galaxy S26 Ultra, S26+ and S26 phones are now available for pre-order in Singapore, with general availability from Mar 11.
On Thursday (Feb 26) morning, Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy S26 smartphones, which boast an even bigger toolbox of artificial intelligence technology than the previous two generations. According to the South Korean manufacturer, the new lineup "is built on the most powerful hardware ever on a Galaxy S series" and is "engineered for AI performance, power efficiency and thermal management".
The South Korean conglomerate is also dangling a new reason to pony up for its most expensive Galaxy S26 Ultra, with a built-in feature called Privacy Display.
When the privacy protection option is turned on, the pixels on the Ultra change in a way that enables the display screen to only be seen when looking directly down at it. The screen appears off when viewed from the side, preventing “shoulder surfing” from people standing or sitting nearby. The controls can be set up so specific apps, such as those dealing with financial information or other sensitive information, will always open in the Privacy Display mode.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will also have wider camera apertures to allow more light to reach its sensors, along with a customised mobile processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, for a CPU performance increase of up to 19 per cent – compared to the previous Galaxy S25 Ultra.
But Samsung continues to highlight AI as a marquee attraction on its Galaxy phones.
“AI must become part of our infrastructure,” said TM Roh, Samsung's CEO of device experience, during a showcase held in San Francisco. “You should be able to enjoy its benefits through the devices you use every day.”
Samsung is promising this year's Galaxy lineup is loaded with AI that will act as multipurpose agents that fetch information and content so users won't have to spend time doing it on their own.
“This is the agentic AI phone,” Roh said of the Galaxy S26 series.
As it has in the previous years, Samsung is leaning heavily on Google's Gemini technology for its AI, but is also adding another assistant option from Perplexity, a rising star that is best known for running its own “answer engine” for finding online information.
The Galaxy S26 phones will also include more tools that can doctor photos taken on the devices, including one that automatically softens a subject's skin tone if the selfie is taken with the phone's front camera.
The standard Samsung Galaxy S26 will start at S$1,438 (US$1,138), while the Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra will be priced from S$1,628 and S$1,828, respectively.
The Galaxy S26 lineup is now available for pre-order in Singapore via online and stores. Those who pre-order the phones will be entitled to double the storage on their selected device for free, and will also enjoy early delivery and can collect or receive their devices from Mar 6.
The phones will be available to the general public from Mar 11.
In addition to the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung also announced the Galaxy Buds4 Pro and Galaxy Buds4 – the latest iterations in its earbuds line. The Pro model will have a wider woofer with enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and an enhanced Adaptive Equaliser.
The Galaxy Buds4 series will be available in Singapore from Mar 11, with the Galaxy Buds4 and Galaxy Buds4 Pro costing S$249 and S$349, respectively.