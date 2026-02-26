Samsung announces new Galaxy S26 and Galaxy Buds4 series

On Thursday (Feb 26) morning, Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy S26 smartphones, which boast an even bigger toolbox of artificial intelligence technology than the previous two generations. According to the South Korean manufacturer, the new lineup "is built on the most powerful hardware ever on a Galaxy S series" and is "engineered for AI performance, power efficiency and thermal management".

The South Korean conglomerate is also dangling a new reason to pony up for its most expensive Galaxy S26 Ultra, with a built-in feature called Privacy Display.

When the privacy protection option is turned on, the pixels on the Ultra change in a way that enables the display screen to only be seen when looking directly down at it. The screen appears off when viewed from the side, preventing “shoulder surfing” from people standing or sitting nearby. The controls can be set up so specific apps, such as those dealing with financial information or other sensitive information, will always open in the Privacy Display mode.