Singapore fintech company Aleta launches Visa debit cards featuring Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll and Kuromi

Sanrio fans will soon be able to carry Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll and Kuromi in their wallets in the form of limited-edition Visa debit cards.

Singapore fintech company Aleta has partnered with Sanrio to launch a series of collectable debit cards featuring some of the Japanese brand's most popular characters.

The collection will roll out in stages, beginning with 9,000 Cinnamoroll-themed cards from Jun 22. Hello Kitty-themed cards will follow in August, while Kuromi designs will launch in November.

Each character will be available in three different designs, with every physical card carrying its own unique serial number.

Applications for the first batch of Cinnamoroll cards will open through the Aleta Adventure app available on iOS or Android on Jun 22.

The cards are part of a programme called Aleta Adventure, which combines limited-edition card designs with rewards and promotional activities.

Cardholders will be eligible for a rewards programme featuring prizes ranging from vouchers and merchandise to electronics and travel experiences. The grand prize is a trip to Sanrio Puroland, the Sanrio theme park in Japan.

The cards also come with travel-related features, including support for mobile payments in China and access to services such as eSIM connectivity and international remittances through the accompanying app.

The physical cards cost S$18, while supplementary cards are available for S$10 each.