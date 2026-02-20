The Seletar Mall extends hours till 4am until June with new night-time activities

Night owls in northeast Singapore, you may rejoice.

To cater to residents with flexible schedules and those seeking night-time activities, neighbourhood mall The Seletar Mall in Sengkang will extend its operating hours to 18 hours daily, from 10am to 4am, seven days a week, from Feb 28 to Jun 28.

In a press release, the mall’s operator Allgreen Malls cited “flexible schedules, midnight cravings, social plans that don’t check the clock, and a growing appetite for new after-dark experiences beyond traditional nightlife” as reasons for the shift. The move aims to align the suburban mall’s hours with evolving consumer habits.

To kick off the extended hours, the mall will roll out a series of late-night experiences, including the Seletar Mall Downmall Challenge, an overnight cycling competition where the mall’s corridors and escalators will be transformed into a race course.

Sanctioned by the Singapore Cycling Federation, the event will take place overnight from Feb 28 to Mar 1 with trials, demonstrations and practice runs beginning from 10pm. The competition proper begins shortly after midnight, with a seeding run and final race, followed by a prize presentation that is expected to conclude at 6am.

Other after-dark activities include kid-friendly challenges, arcade-style games and a night bazaar offering food and drinks from Mar 2 to 9.

Throughout the extended-hours period, selected retail and dining outlets – including Hai Di Lao Hot Pot, HaveFun Karaoke, Popeyes and Texas Chicken – will also operate later than usual. Visitors are advised to check directly with individual stores for their specific closing times.

“Malls today must go beyond shopping,” said Jacqueline Tan, Cluster Head of JB City Square and The Seletar Mall. “They should be vibrant community spaces that evolve with changing lifestyles.”

The Seletar Mall houses over 130 retail shops and is located next to Fernvale LRT station.