Rare vinyl, cassettes, live DJ sets: Singapore record fair Side A returns for third edition on Oct 24
Side A, A Singapore Record Show brings together vinyl collectors, independent labels and record dealers from Singapore and the region at Suntec Singapore, with rare records, DJ sets, live performances and more.
Vinyl collectors, get your crates ready – record fair Side A, A Singapore Record Show returns for its third edition on Oct 24.
Organised by local independent label and vinyl distributor Mosta Records, the one-day event will bring together collectors, record dealers, independent labels and music enthusiasts from the country and around the region. Running from 11am to 7.30pm, the fair will be held at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre's Halls 324-326.
The fair will feature various types of music in other physical formats, too. More than 15 vendors will set up shop at The Vinyl Souk, selling new, pre-loved and rare vinyl records alongside CDs, cassettes, music posters, merchandise and memorabilia.
Regional participants include Indonesian record sellers SRM/Heyfolks and Lamunai Records, while Universal Music Singapore will join the event as a vendor for the first time.
Philip Cheah, co-founder of Singapore music magazine BigO, will also appear, putting a selection of rare records from his collection up for sale at the event for the first time.
Those who prefer listening to browsing and digging through crates can also expect vinyl DJ sets throughout the day, as well as live acoustic performances by local and regional artistes.
There will also be demonstrations and listening sessions featuring turntables, speakers and other audio equipment, alongside displays from private collectors.
The event is organised by Mosta Records, an independent Singapore record label and vinyl distributor founded by Azri Ali and Afidah A Manaf in 2016.
The company began as a record store at Peninsula Shopping Centre and became an authorised dealer for Third Man Records, the label founded by The White Stripes frontman Jack White. Mosta Records subsequently became a distribution hub for the label in Southeast Asia and other parts of Asia.