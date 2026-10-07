Rare vinyl, cassettes, live DJ sets: Singapore record fair Side A returns for third edition on Oct 24

The fair will feature various types of music in other physical formats, too. More than 15 vendors will set up shop at The Vinyl Souk, selling new, pre-loved and rare vinyl records alongside CDs, cassettes, music posters, merchandise and memorabilia.

Regional participants include Indonesian record sellers SRM/Heyfolks and Lamunai Records, while Universal Music Singapore will join the event as a vendor for the first time.

Philip Cheah, co-founder of Singapore music magazine BigO, will also appear, putting a selection of rare records from his collection up for sale at the event for the first time.