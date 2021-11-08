Google Maps launches new cycling navigation feature in Singapore – first in Southeast Asia

Been cycling a lot more during the pandemic and feeling the need to explore further than your usual route on weekends? Google Maps has heard you – and has launched a new cycling navigation feature – the first in Southeast Asia.

It covers more than 6,800km of cycling trails and biking directions in Singapore, and is available from Monday (Nov 8) on both desktop and mobile (Android and iOS) platforms.

The new Google Map feature is the result of a “huge spike in searches in Google for cycling routes, with a jump of 75 per cent from 2020, and an increase of 400 per cent from 2019” in Singapore, according to Cordula Oertel, Google's Head of Geo Partnerships, South East Asia.