Meet the taxidermist in Singapore who finds beauty and meaning in dead animals

Somewhere in the lively hustle and bustle of Chinatown, in one of Singapore’s last few remaining pre-World War II buildings, is a room full of dead animals.

Walk along Pearl’s Hill Terrace’s seemingly never-ending corridors and you’ll come across various creative spaces and start-ups – including a quirky studio with a snake skeleton and a goat’s skull on display through the glass door.

Step inside and you’ll see many colourful butterflies and beetles all framed up and hanging on the walls. Somewhere, there was also a dead chick sitting in a cup.

“Everything you see here used to be alive,” explained the lady who had ushered me into the most unusual shop I’ve ever been in – a taxidermy studio.