From plushies to watches: Must-have Singapore-themed merch to get into the SG60 mood

These include a We Can One tee (worth S$59) and pin (worth S$12), which can be redeemed by purchasing selected Milo products at FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Giant, Cold Storage and on e-commerce platforms including FairPrice Online, Redmart and Lazada.

Redemptions are available while stocks last. For full details, visit Milo's promotion page.

On top of that, Adidas has a T-shirt collection inspired by everyday Singaporean moments. These starter pack-themed tees are designed with familiar Singlish words and phrases such as lepak.

The collection also includes a set of Made For You pins and charms. Fans can collect mini versions of every Milo classic — from the iconic hot mug of Milo to the ever-popular Milo Dinosaur. There will also be pins featuring Adidas sweaters and running shoes.

The Fuelling Goodness collection is available at selected Adidas stores and online. Each adult T-shirt is priced at S$59, while pins and charms are priced at S$12 each.