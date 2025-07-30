From plushies to watches: Must-have Singapore-themed merch to get into the SG60 mood
Singapore’s 60th birthday inspires artistic reinterpretations of icons like the Merlion, featuring in keychains, watches, jewellery and streetwear.
With Singapore's 60th birthday just around the corner, there are a lot of SG60-related events and deals. But why not remember this special moment with something a bit more tangible – like some exclusive merchandise?
From fashion collections to nostalgic keepsakes, these aren't just your usual souvenirs – they are bold, fun, meaningful and unmistakably Singaporean.
1. PROJECT +65: SESAME STREET X ANDRE TAN STREETWEAR
Universal Studios Singapore's Project +65 is a new design-led platform spotlighting homegrown creativity by reimaging global pop culture icons with a distinct Singaporean twist.
The first release sees local pop artist Andre Tan taking on childhood favourite Sesame Street for some streetwear and accessories. These include coach jackets (S$135) and casual button shirts (S$90), as well as lanyards, tote bags and sling bags.
Our pick would be the Sesame Street-themed skateboards (S$150), which come in two designs. Whether you ride one or just want it for display, we think it's a piece worth collecting.
The Sesame Street X Andre Tan collection is available exclusively at Big Bird’s Emporium and Universal Studios Store. For more information visit the official website.
2. RED ARMY WATCHES' SG60 WATCH
The watch store marks Singapore's 60th birthday with a limited-edition timepiece that plays homage to retro digital watches such as the Girard-Perregaux Casquette.
It's got a striking neo-vintage aesthetic and comes in a red aluminium case. Featuring an LED digital display, it's also packed with functionality – time, date, temperature, alarm, stopwatch, timer and dual time. A quick flick of the wrist reveals an Easter egg: The words “Majulah Singapura” pop up on the screen.
It's priced at S$298, with early bird deals available at S$288 until Jul 31. Deliveries start on National Day, Aug 9. You can preorder at RAW Ion Orchard (#B3-03), RAW Suntec City (#01-464) or on their website.
3. PLAY NATION KOPI PLUSHIES
Lifestyle brand Play Nation's pop-up at Marina Square, which runs until Aug 18, recreates the charm of a retro coffee shop, complete with mosaic-tiled flooring and classic square kopitiam tables.
The Kopi & Toast plush collection features eight culinary characters inspired by local breakfast classics. These include the kopi kettle (S$16.90), kopi cup (S$19.90) and kaya butter toast (S$15.90). The plushies also come in sets starting from S$45.
There are also other collectibles such as the teh bing tote bag (S$24.90) and This Is Home playing cards (S$15.90)
To grab these, head down to the Marina Foyer located at Level 2 until Aug 18 from 11am to 9pm daily. For more information, visit the official website.
4. MILO X ADIDAS T-SHIRTS AND MORE
In a double celebration of Singapore's 60th birthday and Milo's 75th anniversary, Adidas Singapore and Milo have got the Fuelling Goodness collection of T-shirts, pins and collectibles.
These include a We Can One tee (worth S$59) and pin (worth S$12), which can be redeemed by purchasing selected Milo products at FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Giant, Cold Storage and on e-commerce platforms including FairPrice Online, Redmart and Lazada.
Redemptions are available while stocks last. For full details, visit Milo's promotion page.
On top of that, Adidas has a T-shirt collection inspired by everyday Singaporean moments. These starter pack-themed tees are designed with familiar Singlish words and phrases such as lepak.
The collection also includes a set of Made For You pins and charms. Fans can collect mini versions of every Milo classic — from the iconic hot mug of Milo to the ever-popular Milo Dinosaur. There will also be pins featuring Adidas sweaters and running shoes.
The Fuelling Goodness collection is available at selected Adidas stores and online. Each adult T-shirt is priced at S$59, while pins and charms are priced at S$12 each.
5. TOUCH'S "DOING GOOD TOGETHER” CARE KIT
Eight special artists with intellectual disabilities from Touch Community Service's Journey brand have come together with eight seniors from their Active Ageing Centre at Yishun 436 to come up with art for a limited-edition care kit. This heartwarming collaboration is themed Doing Good Together.
The care kit comprises a sling bag, water bottle, towel and exercise band, aimed at encouraging wellness and offering members of the community the opportunity to contribute to a worthy cause.
Proceeds from the sale of these care kits aim to raise S$300,000, which will go towards supporting the ongoing work of Journey, as well as the needs of seniors and individuals with special needs across Touch’s programmes.
The care kits will be available for purchase by the public from now till Mar 31, 2026 via the Journey website.
6. MADLY GEMS' SG60 JEWELLERY
If you love your bling, Madly Gems has an SG60 red and white pendant. Featuring a fiery red spinel paired with a luminous white opal, this bespoke piece is a radiant tribute to Singapore's multicultural identity.
But you have to move fast because there's only one of these and it's priced at S$1,990.
For those interested, the piece is available for purchase at Madly’s flagship store (13 Ann Siang Rd, Singapore 069693) or online. Do note that this is a bespoke, one-of-a-kind piece. Once it’s sold, it will be permanently removed from the store’s collection, and Madly Gems will not be recreating the design.
7. 7-ELEVEN MINI MUNCH CLUB COLLECTION
The limited edition Mini Munch Club collection was created in collaboration with homegrown lifestyle brand Sadshrimps. Featuring the nostalgic illustrations of local artist Natasha Elle, this playful range brings to life Singapore’s favourite 7-Eleven treats, from onigiri and cup noodles to the iconic Slurpee in the form of five keychains and a tote bag.
From now to Aug 12, customers can redeem a Mini Munch Club blind box keychain (worth S$6.90) with a minimum spend of S$11 in stores.
Then, from Aug 13 to 26, with a minimum spend of S$18, fans can also score the limited-edition tote bag (worth S$12.90). Quantities are limited, so don’t miss your chance to bring home a piece of cute, local nostalgia.
8. SG60: ICONS OF HOME
The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) has released a collectible pin series designed by local artists Dale Lam, Hafi Jainal and Natasha Hassan. A limited-edition pin is released monthly starting this month at selected SG60 events until December 2025.
The pins will be given out free while stocks last, and collecting all six reveals a hidden surprise – they fit together to form the outline of Singapore. From local food and sports to elements of everyday culture, each design captures what it means to be Singaporean.
For more information on the SG60 events and SG60: Icons of Home collectables, stay tuned for updates on the SG60 website and MCCY’s social media pages.
9. MANDAI MR MERLION PLUSH
Even Mandai Wildlife Reserve is joining in the SG60 celebrations with a wild twist. As a special keepsake, guests can bring home an exclusive Mr Merlion plush, reimagined with a safari hat.
From now till Sep 30, guests can purchase the 8-inch plush for S$39 or snag the adorable keychain for just S$10 (usual price $19) with a minimum spend of S$60 nett in a single transaction at the main retail stores across Mandai Wildlife Reserve.
Every purchase supports a bigger cause – a portion of the revenue goes towards protecting wildlife habitats in Singapore and Southeast Asia.
These exclusive collectibles are also available online at Mandai Wildlife Reserve's official website.
10. THE ELLY STORE'S DEAR SINGAPORE COLLECTION
Looking to dress up in something fun and meaningful for SG60? Look no further than this homegrown Singaporean clothing brand for children and family. The Elly Store's Dear Singapore collection is a tribute to the everyday icons, places, and stories that define life here, and designed with hand-drawn prints and thoughtful details that combine nostalgic touches with modern flair.
Some highlights include T-shirts you can customise with embroidered patches and badges featuring local favourites like kopi, chilli crab, kaya toast and the Merlion. There’s also a colourful HDB-inspired print that captures the spirit of the heartlands.
There are also Singapore-themed Mickey Mouse apparel with prices starting from S$52.90. To top it off, you can also go bold with family twinning red outfits, inspired by the ever-popular Red Lions parachutists from the National Day Parade.
For more information visit the official website.
12. FORTUNE MERLION BOX
There's the SG60 limited edition blind box series of just 60 individually numbered pieces, featuring 10 unique colours. Each Merlion includes a magnetic water bubble charm attached to its mouth, symbolising flowing water and prosperity, along with collectible magnetic charms themed around values like wealth, longevity, and romance.
The first batch sold out online, and the final 15 pieces are now exclusively available in-store at ActionCity, on a walk-in basis only.
For those who prefer a softer aesthetic, Uniplay has also introduced the LoveSG Edition, a sleek, minimalist white variant with heart-shaped magnetic water bubbles in nine unique colours, and six new symbolic charms representing universal values. Pre-orders for this edition are now open online via Uniplay's website, and in person at Blaxk by ActionCity, with collections beginning mid-August.