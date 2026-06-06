How a boy and his eagle in Mongolia helped a grieving Singaporean son to let go – and create the book he needed

The noise surrounding Aw felt impossible to escape – and the grief he had already been dealing with finally dismantled it all. The quick death of his mother from cancer a few years ago had marked a profound rupture inside him.

“Despite my profession as a brand strategist, I never successfully strategised myself out of my grief,” he recalled.

Gradually, something inside him shifted and not long after, Aw decided to leave the high-octane city of Shanghai and head towards the high-altitude wilderness of West Mongolia.

“It was not about escape,” he said. “I went there to listen again. To remember the language of silence.”

THE BOY AND THE EAGLE

In Ulaanbaatar, a chance encounter with local English teachers led Aw deep into the Altai Mountains, where he stayed with a local family – the first foreigner to have done so, he was told. They were a tribe of eagle hunters, whose lives remained closely tied to the rhythms of the mountains.

Bekku was one of them.