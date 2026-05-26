Snail mail clubs: Why handmade letters and art are catching on in Singapore amid Gen Z’s analogue revival

These clubs have gained traction online over the past few years before making their way to Singapore in recent months, being launched especially by artists as a means to share their art.

Their popularity comes amid the rising appetite for all things analogue. With the rise of digital cameras, growing interest in junk journaling and scrapbooking, the return of the iPod – with searches for “iPod” on global online marketplace eBay growing more than 8 per cent from 2024 to 2025, as reported by The New York Times – 2026 has been dubbed the year the internet takes “touching grass” literally.

This is especially resonant for Gen Zs – a generation that was raised on instant text messages and intangible subscriptions in the form of streaming platforms. Many are charmed by the allure of opening a letterbox in an era of digital bills and online communication to find a handpacked package full of work that someone physically created.